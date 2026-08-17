CBS News Poll on Whether Democrats Split Over Socialism

#3



Hello Old Friend



Indeed.



AIPAC agit-prop kicked in full steam in America after the 9/11 attacks in the US and the rise of the Likud Party in Israel after PM Yitzhak Rabin was murdered by a right-wing zealot in 1995.



Note that ICC-indicted war criminal Benjamin Satanyahu has watched four POTUS leave office while Israel has slowly seized more Palestinian property, killed tens of thousands of Muslims in the Middle East, and is occupying Lebanon south of the Litani River, all while Israelis enjoy worldclass universal healthcare and we're stuck with the BBB and Trumpf Diarrhea Syndrome (TDS).



And a bankrupted economy thanks to Bibi and the war against Iran the US is fighting for him.



"FUNNY"