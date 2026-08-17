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Monday, August 17, 2026

CBS News Poll on Whether Democrats Split Over Socialism

Poll results released from Larry and David Ellison-owned CBS: Democrats are mostly positive on socialism and have a more favorable impression of it than of capitalism.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 12:31 PM | 14 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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Americans see Canada to the north with their universal healthcare, low gun and police violence, reined in oligarchs, and they see Mexico to the south which will have universal healthcare for all her people in 2027.

Progressive Democrats are asking: "Why not us in Amerikkka?"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-16 04:20 PM | Reply

What a surprise!

Slamming NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) and progressuve Democrats is another AIPAC pod-person.

AIPAC-ers in America are like the invasive species of aliens covertly taking over the world in the book (Jack Finney, 1955) and three films Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956, 1978, and 1993).


"FUNNY"

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-16 04:30 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Progressive Democrats are asking: "Why not us in Amerikkka?"

Effective propaganda.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-16 04:36 PM | Reply

Social Democracies are usually prosperous, happy democracies; even businesses and commercial interests do well.

Authoritarian hell holes like Russia, China, NK, and others with Socialist or Communist facades hiding Crony Capitalist governments are thrilled to see Trumpublicans turning America into the same kind of Authoritarian hell hole.

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-16 04:46 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#3

Hello Old Friend

Indeed.

AIPAC agit-prop kicked in full steam in America after the 9/11 attacks in the US and the rise of the Likud Party in Israel after PM Yitzhak Rabin was murdered by a right-wing zealot in 1995.

Note that ICC-indicted war criminal Benjamin Satanyahu has watched four POTUS leave office while Israel has slowly seized more Palestinian property, killed tens of thousands of Muslims in the Middle East, and is occupying Lebanon south of the Litani River, all while Israelis enjoy worldclass universal healthcare and we're stuck with the BBB and Trumpf Diarrhea Syndrome (TDS).

And a bankrupted economy thanks to Bibi and the war against Iran the US is fighting for him.

"FUNNY"

#5 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-16 04:51 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

#4

That covered it.

Living in a tube in The Matrix suited Cipher just well.

#6 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-16 05:26 PM | Reply

Social Democracies are usually prosperous, happy democracies;

The US is a social democracy, according to your definition, with almost 1/2 of its budget on welfare and entitlements, it spends just as much if not more money on a per citizen basis than some "happy democracies". ($11,167 to $12,300 per capita)

#7 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-16 05:44 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

-1Trumpflunky

The US is a democratic republic headed towards being an Authoritarian Corrupt Capitalist society like China, just hiding behind democracy rather than communism.

Since you haven't a clue, let's give you one; prior to Reaganism and Supply Side Economics, companies paid a Living Wage and welfare entitlements weren't so necessary; people could afford healthcare, homes, and education.

Your perspective is rather weird for a supposed Bernie supporter turned Trump Obfuscator.

#8 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-16 05:50 PM | Reply

Social Democracies are usually prosperous, happy democracies; even businesses and commercial interests do well.

Well, and therein lies the propaganda.

Most people envision systems like those in Nordic countries that actually work for their constituents.

Republicans act like everyone wants the second coming of the USSR to America.

#9 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-16 06:47 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

The fact that 80% of the population has no idea what capitalism and socialism actually mean...

#10 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-16 09:53 PM | Reply

#9

The fat bald pedophile is actively working to making the U.S. into the post Gorbachev USSR

#11 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-16 09:54 PM | Reply

#7

Me paying into Social Security for my entire 40+ years isn't an "entitlement", you stupid ----. It's what I'm owed. You stupid ignorant economic ------- don't know ----. Funny you ------- ----- never quack about a military than runs through 1.8 TRILLION and has nothing to show for it but swabbies jumping overboard. ---- you, you worthless ------.

#12 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-16 09:58 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Republicans act like everyone wants the second coming of the USSR to America.
#9 | Posted by jpw

And they are happy to provide it.

#13 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-17 01:24 PM | Reply

10. The fact that 80% of the population has no idea what capitalism and socialism actually mean...
Posted by LegallyYourDead

Absolutely true.

But given a multiple-choice test, I'd count on more people ages 20 to 50 to get the answers right, having figured things out on their own by now, at least those who work and pay attention.

#14 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-17 01:29 PM | Reply

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