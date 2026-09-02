90% of Americans Believe Government Corruption is Widespread

The Pedo47 White House is nothing but corruption.



DeSanturd stole $10,000,000 of Medicaid funds meant for poor children and funneled it into his wifes "charity" who donated it to a PAC to use to kill the legalized marijuana bill.



Brett Favre arranged to have Mississippi welfare funds used to build a volleyball facility for his daughter's college.



Let's not leave out Bob Menendez and his gold bars.



Let's not forget Alito, Keggenaugh, Clearance Thomas and John Roberts and all the corrupt money they've collected.



I'm sure there are plenty of cases in local and county governments...even my own town the supervisor was caught with a garbage bag stuffed full with $18,000 in small bills.



Then there's Thom Hobags of cash and his $50,000 bribe.



So yes...its all corrupt.