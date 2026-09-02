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Wednesday, September 02, 2026

90% of Americans Believe Government Corruption is Widespread

A record number of Americans believe there is widespread corruption in the U.S. government, reaching the highest level of distrust in two decades, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.

Posted by retort at 02:36 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Record-High 89% in U.S. Say Government Corruption Widespread
Substantial majorities of Republicans, Democrats and independents agree

news.gallup.com

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-02 02:41 PM | Reply

This is well known. Why is this even news?

What I don't understand is why the judicial system just lets the fraudsters go, even if jury finds them guilty?

Hennepin County Judge tosses out jury's guilty verdict in $7.2 million home healthcare fraud case
www.kare11.com

Does anyone really care to do anything about it?

#2 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-02 02:47 PM | Reply

The Pedo47 White House is nothing but corruption.

DeSanturd stole $10,000,000 of Medicaid funds meant for poor children and funneled it into his wifes "charity" who donated it to a PAC to use to kill the legalized marijuana bill.

Brett Favre arranged to have Mississippi welfare funds used to build a volleyball facility for his daughter's college.

Let's not leave out Bob Menendez and his gold bars.

Let's not forget Alito, Keggenaugh, Clearance Thomas and John Roberts and all the corrupt money they've collected.

I'm sure there are plenty of cases in local and county governments...even my own town the supervisor was caught with a garbage bag stuffed full with $18,000 in small bills.

Then there's Thom Hobags of cash and his $50,000 bribe.

So yes...its all corrupt.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-02 03:03 PM | Reply

The other 10% think Trump is the greatest president EVERRRRRRRR

#4 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-09-02 03:12 PM | Reply

Magat scum are around 30% right?

SO 20% are magat scum who a. support piggy and b. believe there is widespread corruption.

mmmmhhmmm

#5 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-02 03:37 PM | Reply

Speaking of corruption:

scontent.ftpa1-1.fna.fbcdn.net

#6 | Posted by MSgt at 2026-09-02 03:38 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

#6 | Posted by MSgt

LOL!!!

What a childish, ignorant, fool you are.

#7 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-09-02 03:47 PM | Reply

This is well known. Why is this even news?

What I don't understand is why the judicial system just lets the fraudsters go, even if jury finds them guilty?

Hennepin County Judge tosses out jury's guilty verdict in $7.2 million home healthcare fraud case
www.kare11.com

Does anyone really care to do anything about it?

#2 | Posted by oneironaut

Yeah democrats.

They made businesses required to reveal who owns them, to help prevent corruption. Guess what trump and the republicans did? They killed that rule.

Democrats created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to protect average americans from wall street sociopaths. Guess what republicans did to it?

Democrats hired more IRS employers to go after rich tax cheats. Guess what republicans did to that?

See the pattern yet stupid?

#8 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-09-02 04:04 PM | Reply

-Substantial majorities of Republicans, Democrats and independents agree

don't misunderstand what you think people are saying.

They think government is corrupt. You are hearing them say "republicans are corrupt"

and why? because they are in charge and this % spiked since Trump was elected again....and you posted this so you think this is good news for democrats.

But that's not what they are saying.

The "majorities of republicans" are NOT switching parties over this "corruption"

#9 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-02 04:09 PM | Reply

As long as Members are profiting, personally, I doubt they'll do much about it.
Same with SCOTUS.
BLOATUS is just taking advantage of suckers. The table was set for him long ago.

#10 | Posted by morris at 2026-09-02 04:41 PM | Reply

The "majorities of republicans" are NOT switching parties over this "corruption"

America will continue to fail.

China couldn't be happier to do business with the countries we used to be allies and trade partners with.

Not a single republican can state a positive thing Trump has done for America and yet they're all still certain Harris would have been worse.

They will vote for Trump in 2028 should he run again.

The will vote for every republican candidate who put us in this mess, all over again, expecting things to get better.

America will continue to suffer.

#11 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-02 04:55 PM | Reply

After 67 months of Trump being POTUS, he is the Deep State.

#12 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-09-02 05:08 PM | Reply

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