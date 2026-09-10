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Thursday, September 10, 2026

U.S. Postal Service Failed to Properly Handle Some Ballots

Some U.S. Postal Service facilities failed to properly handle ballots during this year's primary elections, according to a new audit from the agency's Office of Inspector General.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:30 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/10

Status: user

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NEW: The U.S. Postal Service's new mail voting rules overstep the authority granted to it by Congress, pro-voting groups argued in a brief asking a federal appeals court to keep the rule frozen before the upcoming elections www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/ ...

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-- Marc Elias (@marcelias.bsky.social) 10:55 AM Â· Sep 8, 2026

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Some U.S. Postal Service facilities failed to properly handle ballots during this year's primary elections, according to a new audit from the agency's Office of Inspector General. Election experts say the findings call into question the agency's ability to meet even greater demands for the November election that are under consideration by the U.S. Supreme Court.

This is by design.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-10 01:08 AM | Reply

... Some U.S. Postal Service facilities failed to properly handle ballots during this year's primary elections, according to a new audit from the agency's Office of Inspector General. ...

imo, by the intent of the current occupant of the Oval Office.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-10 01:09 AM | Reply

LET'S SET THE PEDO ON FIRE

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-10 01:49 AM | Reply

#4 | Posted by americanunity at 2026-09-10 11:03 PM | Reply

Isn't the the argument Bill Johnson has been making?

#5 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-10 11:08 PM | Reply

Eb,

From the article,

"An inspector general's audit found a lack of training for post office staff"

This article is supporting and proving my point.

Human error has always been part of my objection to mail-in ballots. What Trump is proposing is more closer to absentee ballot handling which has more checks and balances.

Anything that involves moving uncounted ballots that are handled by humans increases the risk.

This article is saying people in the post office didn't receive adequate training. That can happen at any point in the ballet handling.

There's other things that can occur with people, too.

The people handling ballots can just get tired and more inclined to make mistakes at that point.

Or some who may just not take their job that serious.

Or not enough staff so ballots bottleneck.

I am considering not only the next election, but the next 10 elections or 20.

I've always said "Don't put in systems that just meet your needs today. Put in systems that will meet your needs in the future"

#6 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-11 12:07 AM | Reply

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