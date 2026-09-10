U.S. Postal Service Failed to Properly Handle Some Ballots

Eb,



From the article,



"An inspector general's audit found a lack of training for post office staff"



This article is supporting and proving my point.



Human error has always been part of my objection to mail-in ballots. What Trump is proposing is more closer to absentee ballot handling which has more checks and balances.



Anything that involves moving uncounted ballots that are handled by humans increases the risk.



This article is saying people in the post office didn't receive adequate training. That can happen at any point in the ballet handling.



There's other things that can occur with people, too.



The people handling ballots can just get tired and more inclined to make mistakes at that point.



Or some who may just not take their job that serious.



Or not enough staff so ballots bottleneck.



I am considering not only the next election, but the next 10 elections or 20.



I've always said "Don't put in systems that just meet your needs today. Put in systems that will meet your needs in the future"

