Megyn Kelly says Cornell Victim 'not the most attractive gal'

She minimized the crimes committed against the teenaged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, observing last fall that he victimized 15-year-olds, not 8-year-olds. (Kelly has a daughter about the same age as the girls that Epstein groomed and molested.)



Reminder that Kelly claims to have been sexually harassed by Roger Ailes, but refused to come forward until Gretchen Carlson filed a lawsuit against him.



She criticizes a young woman, drugged and gang raped at 18 for not immediately running to the police, when she was too cowardly to do anything when far less was done to her



This is your typical magat scum