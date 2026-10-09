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Friday, October 09, 2026

Megyn Kelly says Cornell Victim 'not the most attractive gal'

The authentic Kelly was on full display on her podcast Monday, when she offered a cruel and catty assessment of the body of a young woman she believes is the "Jane Doe" ...

Posted by truthhurts at 06:32 PM | 94 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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truthhurts

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/09

Status: user

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Community Notes for the win here, Megyn Kelly.

[image or embed]

-- Hoodlum ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@nothoodlum.bsky.social) 5:56 PM Â· Oct 3, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

She minimized the crimes committed against the teenaged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, observing last fall that he victimized 15-year-olds, not 8-year-olds. (Kelly has a daughter about the same age as the girls that Epstein groomed and molested.)

Reminder that Kelly claims to have been sexually harassed by Roger Ailes, but refused to come forward until Gretchen Carlson filed a lawsuit against him.

She criticizes a young woman, drugged and gang raped at 18 for not immediately running to the police, when she was too cowardly to do anything when far less was done to her

This is your typical magat scum

#1 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-08 05:07 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The news may be recent, but the headline is evergreen content.

#2 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-08 05:49 PM | Reply

She minimized the crimes committed against the teenaged victims of Jeffrey Epstein,

#1 | POSTED BY TRUTHHURTS

She needs to do this, Trump needs to do this, MAGA needs to do this.

If Epstein was Catholic, they'd nominate him for sainthood. If he wasn't Catholic, they'd claim he was and make him a saint anyway.

Maybe they'd just have to claim that he was Episcopal.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-08 06:05 PM | Reply

This is news?

#4 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-08 06:05 PM | Reply

Anyone familiar with CCP propaganda recognizes what Democrats are doing with this Cornell business.

Democrat Elites clearly have nothing to run on, so they drag out this old tired trope.

Do you know what the Duke Lacrosse BS gave America? Stephen Miller.

IF you want to help America stop with this crap and solve peoples problems. Otherwise you make more Stephen Millers.

#5 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-08 06:11 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Megan Kelly is definitely a victim of Sexual Assault and turned her trauma into the mean girl personality she's become famous for.

#6 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-08 06:33 PM | Reply

Democrat Elites clearly have nothing to run on, so they drag out this old tired trope.

No?

I'd say simply repeating the price of gas and bread would be enough.

Then there's the ballroom disaster, reflecting pool disaster, east wing demolition, Kennedy center destruction, measles, screwworms, diarrhea lettuce, price of beef, missing oil from Venezuela, missing President from Venezuela, $40 billion to Argentina, Qatar force one, ICE running rampant in America, destroyed relations with Canada, destroyed Medicare, failures of DOGE, the Epstein files ...

#7 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-08 06:39 PM | Reply

#5 | Posted by oneironaut

You voted for a------------. Go set yourself on fire.

#8 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-08 09:36 PM | Reply

#3

Mind translating that to anything resembling reality?

#9 | Posted by South_American at 2026-10-09 01:01 AM | Reply

"I'm just going to be honest, she's not the most attractive gal," said the star MAGA media personality. "She's extremely beefy in her arms and her legs ... ."

Paraphrasing Barbara Sue Jansen, that Megyn Kelly "is a P-I-G. Pig!"

#10 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-09 07:21 AM | Reply

Maybe they should quit blaming the victim and examine the families that raised the ------ that think it is OK to rape/take advantage of over-inebriated women. Who raised those animals such that they thought this behavior was OK?

#11 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-09 08:06 AM | Reply

Based on her own post event texts it was all consensual. Twoothy is gett8ng all emotional and his mangina is telling him to scream rape over an albeit gross but consensual act.

#12 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 10:01 AM | Reply

Look at jeff excusing gang rape. I am sure the drunk and drugged woman gave consent for a snapchat group chat inviting the frat bros for "free -----".

You're a disgusting piece of ----

#13 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-09 10:12 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Imagine the scene

Jeff is in a beer smelling frat house's common room, loud music playing, people dancing, lots of sweat and the smell of vomit in the air.

Jeff is a frat brother and on a fraternity group snapchat

Jeff gets an alert on his phone

He has a snap

He checks the snap and it says "free -----"

Jeff runs to the room

he sees a naked woman passed out on the bed

A thimble sized volume of blood rushes to his ----

He whips out his penis and has sex with the woman

Jeff thinks this is fine and dandy

#14 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-09 10:20 AM | Reply

Follow the facts. You are such an emotional cooze. She didn't claim rape until she was disinvited to a Halloween party at the same frat.

According to her own texts it was consensual. Even under the influence she still bears responsibility for her own decisions and one of her supposed rapists was so hammered he passed out during the act. It was lurid. It was also young college adults engaging in unencumbered sexual acts.

#15 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 10:32 AM | Reply

Patricide Jeff says Katie Johnson consented to being raped by Epstein and pedo 47

#16 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-09 10:35 AM | Reply

Even if she said yes to the threesome, it is not permission for those animals, or should I use the Republican approved label of "thugs" to invite other people to come and abuse her.

And not ONE male stood up for her and said what they were doing was wrong. Shame on the people who raised them that they would think this behavior is OK.

For those of you raising young men today, please teach them that this behavior is wrong.

#17 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-09 10:37 AM | Reply

The ------ who raped her started communicating with her with an apology

He knew he raped her

he knew it was gang rape

She was traumatized

She was justifying the situation to herself

She did not consent to being "free -----" for every frat brother

You're a sick piece of ----

#18 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-09 10:45 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Of course jeff is the one who denies that the cops who killed themselves after 1/6 did it because of the trauma of 1/6

Jeff is a horrible human being

#19 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-09 10:47 AM | Reply

Not caring when people kill themselves is actually slightly classy for Republicans.

Republicans typically make fun of people who kill themselves.

Veterans have one of the highest suicide rates of any group you could name.

Hilarious!

#20 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-09 10:49 AM | Reply

BTW there are fewer trans athletes in ALL of college sports than the number of men who raped this woman

But, remember, jeff supports women

#21 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-09 10:51 AM | Reply

" ay, please teach them that this behavior is wrong.

#17 | POSTED BY CHANTRESSE AT 2026-10-09 10:37 AM | FLAG: "

Of course it was wrong. It was gross and disgusting. It also appears to have been consensual. We can and should condemn what happened and also recognize that it doesn't appear that a crime was committed.

#22 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 10:53 AM | Reply

" But, remember, jeff supports women

#21 | POSTED BY TRUTHHURTS AT 2026-10-09 10:51 AM | FLAG: "

Funny how all of a sudden you can define woman.

#23 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 10:54 AM | Reply

JeffJ says if his intoxicated daughter was offered up as "free pussy" in the frat house group chat, when frat dudes showed up and ran a train on her, it wouldn't be rape.

I can see why he never talks about his children any more. They must despise him.

#24 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-09 10:56 AM | Reply

Based on her own post event texts it was all consensual.
#12 | POSTED BY BELLRINGER

Which texts are you referring to?

I'd love to read the ones which she specifically said being raped by a group of men while completely blacked out was consensual.

BellBringer would often bring up men raping women to spread transphobia.

Yet when a group of men gang rape an unconscious woman, he can't cheer loud enough for the rapists.

BellBringer is a garbage human being.

#25 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-09 11:00 AM | Reply

It was only consensual to the threesome, not for EVERY frat brother to ply her with more alcohol so they could abuse her.

#26 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-09 11:01 AM | Reply

But jeff supports women

#27 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-09 11:02 AM | Reply

Funny how all of a sudden you can define woman.

#23 | Posted by BellRinger a

Always have been.

You on the other hand claim to support women but condemn this woman to gang rape

#28 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-09 11:03 AM | Reply

-Jeff is a horrible human being

He's got a really good dental practice though

#29 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-09 11:19 AM | Reply

#5 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-08 06:11 PM

One of the country's biggest problems is that anyone believes a word this twunt, or any of her colleagues, says.

#30 | Posted by morris at 2026-10-09 11:31 AM | Reply

If she consented, and by her own tests she appears to have done so, this wasn't criminal. Gross and disgusting but not criminal.

#31 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 11:34 AM | Reply

It appears for some that they have moved on from "she deserved it for the way she was dressed" to "she deserved it because she drank too much.

#32 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-09 11:35 AM | Reply

@#31 Quit lying! she did not agree to the frat brothers running a train on her.

#33 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-09 11:37 AM | Reply

Kids these days just don't know the proper way to run a train on a woman.

www.istockphoto.com

#34 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-10-09 11:44 AM | Reply

If she consented, and by her own tests she appears to have done so, this wasn't criminal. Gross and disgusting but not criminal.

#31 | Posted by BellRinger

Wrong

You do understand a thing called trauma, right?

You do understand that as a result of trauma a person acts illogically, right?

You do understand that a person who suffers trauma will attempt to rationalize or normalize the event, right?

You do understand that a person subjected to a traumatic experience that they have never experienced before, they are confused as to how to assimilate that trauma, right?

You do understand that a person who has suffered trauma will take time to put the trauma into perspective, right?

You do understand that a person who has suffered trauma and/or has low self-esteem will do whatever it takes to alleviate feelings of anxiety including acting agreeable to people who traumatize them, right?

You do understand these dynamics, right?

Probably not though. It takes empathy, something sociopaths like you lack

#35 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-09 11:50 AM | Reply

BellBringer is a garbage human being.
#25 | POSTED BY CLOWNSHACK

After reading the text messages of the frat bros before during and after it looks like he would fit right in that fraternity. Was he a former member? He is defending their actions like he was a member. Or perhaps would like to be.

#36 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-09 11:51 AM | Reply

It was also young college adults engaging in unencumbered sexual acts.

#15 | POSTED BY BELLRINGER

There is no such thing as free sex.

Apparently this lesson has to be taught and re-taught at least once every few decades.

#37 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-09 11:58 AM | Reply

BellBringer's biggest regret is that he didn't receive the "free pu**y" invitation.

#38 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-09 12:02 PM | Reply

This has similarities to Duke lacrosse.

#39 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 12:04 PM | Reply

" BellBringer's biggest regret is that he didn't receive the "free pu**y" invitation.

#38 | POSTED BY CLOWNSHACK AT 2026-10-09 12:02 PM | REPLY | FLAG:"

Didn't need it. I met my now wife when we were in college. Once our relationship got serious I was getting it 8 times per week on agerage. And it was great because it was meaningful. We were (and still are) in love. I'm old fashioned and find hook up culture to be repulsive. I am also smart enough to be able to recognize the difference between disgusting and criminal.

This happened in 2024 and it wasn't prosecuted for legal reasons.

#40 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 12:11 PM | Reply

LOL

bragging about your sex life in college

LOL

what a pathetic loser you are

#41 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-09 12:14 PM | Reply

Bragging? Nope. Just matter of fact about it. It wasn't some kind of conquest. Just two young adults in love and being physical about it.

#42 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 12:22 PM | Reply

@40 Does she know you have been secretly feeding your poop to her over the years?

#43 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-09 12:27 PM | Reply

#43. What? That is both nonsensical and not humorous. Be better.

#44 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 12:32 PM | Reply

I think Kelly is pretty despicable for those comments.

Of course, the inconsistency, the delay, the text messages, etc. is all gonna get debated and and discussed, but she of all people should cut through that and defend this girl regardless.

#45 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-09 12:33 PM | Reply

Dude, when you were posting as JeffJ (and you have admitted that your former handle was JeffJ) you wrote a lengthy post about it, had about 5 different moves that you named and explained how you did it.

I used to admire you when you posted about what you cooked, but THAT post changed my mind and showed me what a creep you are.

#46 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-09 12:41 PM | Reply

" Dude, when you were posting as JeffJ (and you have admitted that your former handle was JeffJ) you wrote a lengthy post about it, had about 5 different moves that you named and explained how you did it."

Feeding my wife feces??? You are either a disgusting liar or are mistaking me for somebody else.
I staunchly avoid farting in her presence and in the presence of any woman.

#47 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 12:49 PM | Reply

Seriously, go eff yourself. I'm no tough guy but if you levied such an accusation to my face I would fucking clock you.

There is low and then there is that. You went that.

#48 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 12:52 PM | Reply

LOL

look at pathetic poop boy being pathetic

go feed your wife shit fuckface

#49 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-09 12:54 PM | Reply

" but she of all people should cut through that and defend this girl regardless.
#45 | POSTED BY EBERLY AT 2026-10-09 12:33 PM | FLAG: "

Maybe. It looks consensual. Regret after the fact doesn't make it a crime.

#50 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 12:54 PM | Reply

Uh-oh, king master troll is getting upset.

Better watch out!

#51 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-10-09 12:55 PM | Reply

" | POSTED BY TRUTHHURTS AT 2026-10-09 12:54 PM | FLAG: "

Lemme guess ... she should have gang sex with a leper colony and pass it on to me, right?

Are you still feeding your daughter with abortifacients without her knowledge or consent? I bet you are.

#52 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 12:57 PM | Reply

" Uh-oh, king master troll is getting upset.

Better watch out!

#51 | POSTED BY HORSTNGRABEN AT 2026-10-09 12:55 PM | FLAG: "

Heck yeah! And you're next! Wedgie, tittie twister or Indian rope burn?

You get to choose.

#53 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 12:59 PM | Reply

tell us again how you love and support women you sentient nut cancer

#54 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-09 01:11 PM | Reply

It was different moves to get it on your penis before/while receiving a BJ. Must have been so drunk when you posted it (what other excuse could you use?) that you don't remember.

#55 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-09 01:21 PM | Reply

I support women being able to compete in their own class of sports and I support women having access to women only spaces without males being present without their consent.

You can't say the same because you hate women. It's not their collective fault that your ex wife left you for a 5 foot tall trailer park guy with a 4" dong. That's on you. And if your daughter decides she wants to get pregnant and be a mom, don't clandestinely stop her by secretly spoiling her drink with abortifacients

#56 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 01:23 PM | Reply

You get to choose.

Actually, I was hoping you'd try to punch me in the face.

#57 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-10-09 01:25 PM | Reply

Wish I had saved that post ala Hans so I could repost it now.

#58 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-09 01:25 PM | Reply

" It was different moves to get it on your penis before/while receiving a BJ. Must have been so drunk when you posted it (what other excuse could you use?) that you don't remember.

#55 | POSTED BY CHANTRESSE AT 2026-10-09 01:21 PM | FLAG: "

The Coney Dog? I know the definition but I've never done it and never will.

Lots of those out there- Hot Carl, Rusty Trombone, Dutch Oven, Blumpy, Donkey Punch ...

Understanding the definitions and chuckling about them is a far cry from actually doing any of them.

#59 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 01:27 PM | Reply

" Actually, I was hoping you'd try to punch me in the face.

#57 | POSTED BY HORSTNGRABEN AT 2026-10-09 01:25 PM | FLAG: "

Nah. I'm the type to offer to buy you a beer and hash it out.

#60 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 01:28 PM | Reply

It was detailed descriptions. And you were soooooo gleeful when describing how you did it.

#61 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-09 01:30 PM | Reply

The Coney Dog is really stupid.

How many guys do you know who got such and abundance of BJ's that they can afford to squander one?

#62 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 01:30 PM | Reply

#61 Nope. Never did it and never would even consider trying to do it.

Liar.

#63 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 01:31 PM | Reply

AAAANNNND, you doth protest too much, it is funny.

#64 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-09 01:32 PM | Reply

You are clearly projecting.

#65 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 01:33 PM | Reply

Calling you out for an obvious lie is not "protesting".

#66 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 01:34 PM | Reply

What I do know is that you support books that promote scat being in school libraries

#67 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 01:35 PM | Reply

Well, everyone here knows what a liar you are, so deny it all you want.

#68 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-09 01:36 PM | Reply

You are such a queef.

#69 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 01:43 PM | Reply

And try to deny #67. You can't and thus won't.

#70 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 01:44 PM | Reply

And the hit dog howls. Too funny.

#71 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-09 01:44 PM | Reply

@67 Since my children are in their 30s and have been out of school longer than they were in school, I have no idea what you are talking about.

#72 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-09 01:48 PM | Reply

Dang, I REALLY hit a nerve here, didn't I?

#73 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-09 01:51 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"I support women being able to compete in their own class of sports and I support women having access to women only spaces without males being present without their consent."

Women only spaces, just not their vaginas, then men have the right to them even and especially when they are drunk and stoned.

And I remind you more men raped this girl then there are trans athletes in all college sports

yet you claim to support women

you're fine with raping women, as long as a trans person doesn't do it

#74 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-09 01:56 PM | Reply

Twoothy,

Shut up, you're dumb.

" 67 Since my children are in their 30s and have been out of school longer than they were in school, I have no idea what you are talking about.

#72 | POSTED BY CHANTRESSE AT 2026-10-09 01:48 PM | REPLY"

You know exactly what I'm talking about. Sexually explicit books, including the promotion of scat, being removed from public school libraries. Twoothy had a conniption fit over the removals.

#75 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 02:02 PM | Reply

Twoothy is fine with raping women so long as a self proclaimed trans person is doing it. Jessica Yaniv is Twoothy's idol.

#76 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 02:03 PM | Reply

@ 75 Well, since you clearly read minds, tell me what I am thinking now. Howl more you dirty dog.

#77 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-09 02:07 PM | Reply

I#77. I don't claim to be a mind reader. I do know that lefties screamed bloody murder when a book promoting scat was removed from publi school libraries and you are falsely accusing me of engaging in scat which come across as extremely hypocritical. Unless you actually oppose such books in school ibesries, and I seriously doubt that you do.

#78 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 02:10 PM | Reply

59. People here know names for all kinds of stuff I've never heard of. Lfthndthrds made reference to a cinnamon ring, and with his posting history, I don't dare look it up.

BRinger, I remember a post (I'm pretty sure as BellRinger) about your wife giving you head and I said something along the lines that I'd be embarrassed for your wife, just knowing that you're posting anything about your personal sex life here.

You denied that you would have made such a post.

Something's consistent here.

Go back to barbecue.

#79 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-09 02:15 PM | Reply

Did you see me post about that? I am sure you didn't because I have no idea what you are talking about here and I am equally sure I have never posted about it. But do go on with your howling, it's very amusing.

#80 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-09 02:20 PM | Reply

@ 79 That's good advice, though I doubt I would eat whatever he prepared without suspecting he snuck a bit of poop into it.

#81 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-09 02:27 PM | Reply

Nice job rcade, you've completely ruined your site

#82 | Posted by kwrx25 at 2026-10-09 03:24 PM | Reply

Lots of those out there- Hot Carl, Rusty Trombone, Dutch Oven, Blumpy, Donkey Punch ...
Understanding the definitions and chuckling about them is a far cry from actually doing any of them.
#59 | Posted by BellRinger

^
This guy used to brag about giving his wife the Dutch Oven.

#83 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-09 04:45 PM | Reply

a book promoting scat
#78 | Posted by BellRinger

^
But the book that promotes stoning a woman to death for adultery is good.

In fact, it is an attack on Core American Beliefs to ban that one!

#84 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-09 04:50 PM | Reply

Megyn Kelly says Cornell Victim 'not the most attractive gal'

Dear Megyn:

That's what the alcohol makes up for!

Thanks for reading and understanding.

#85 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-09 07:06 PM | Reply

Heavy sigh... there is an entire porn genre dedicated to some version of what those men did to that woman... it's very popular... been around for ages... and y'all know it.

#86 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-10-09 07:54 PM | Reply

Megs always struck me as someone who spends a considerable amount of her energy trying to remain a couple steps in front of the inevitable consequence of irrelevancy chasing her. Once Trump is gone, I tend to see Fox cleaning house of anyone with Trump's reek still on them.

#87 | Posted by dutch46 at 2026-10-09 08:04 PM | Reply

...the inevitable consequence of irrelevancy chasing her.

Like people making fun of her cuz she's old and fat?

#88 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-09 08:07 PM | Reply

More middle-aged, perhaps? Plus, I tend to suspect she and Mr. Ozempic are somewhat...familiar with one another.

#89 | Posted by dutch46 at 2026-10-09 09:21 PM | Reply

it's very popular... been around for ages... and y'all know it.
#86 | Posted by RightisTrite

Fun fact:
Rape is very popular... been around for ages... and y'all know it.

And the more Republican you are, the more you accept that's just the way it is.
Y'all know that too.
Especially y'all Republicans with daughters!

Exhibit A: At least half a dozen top Trump administration officials appear in the Jeffrey Epstein files
www.nbcnews.com

#90 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-09 09:26 PM | Reply

Another fun fact: Republicans have done far more to combat pornography than rape. Over the past half century, anyway.

#91 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-09 09:30 PM | Reply

Snoof... No argument here... porn is a big industry... My feminist self sees it as this impenetrable wall of exploitation... for entertainment.

Momentary thrill.

#92 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-10-09 09:39 PM | Reply

Trumpanzee dated a porn star while his wife was spawning his offspring... Porn stars are often republicl0wns... part of the inner circle.

#93 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-10-09 09:41 PM | Reply

ICE Detention Center Says It's Not Responsible for Staff's Sexual Abuse of Detainee
www.aclu.org

Republicans support rape.

#94 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-09 10:09 PM | Reply

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