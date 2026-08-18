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Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Iran Announces Switch from Defense to Offense in Strait of Hormuz

Iran will shift to a "fully offensive" military posture against the US ...

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 10:33 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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Iran Announces Switch from Defense to Offense in Strait of Hormuz (8 comments) ...

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Iran threatens to go on offensive in Strait of Hormuz if diplomacy with US fails reut.rs/4gBQZuw

[image or embed]

-- Reuters (@reuters.com) 9:50 AM Â· Aug 17, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Veterans for Peace recently reported: "Spouses and parents of USAF, US Army, USMC, and USN servicemembers in the Middle East told of plummeting morale, lack of basic supplies, and attacks on US military bases that are not reported in the US media."

Data on Iran's military: Iran is a top 20 military power

The Persians, whose civilization goes back 5,000 years and gave the world chess, world class wrestlers, delicious cuisine, exotic musical syncopations, and the concept "zig-zag" -- supported militarily by China and Russia -- are going to punish Dummkopf Trumpf mightily for his intergalactic folly and manifest incompetence.

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-18 02:23 AM | Reply

Obligatory.

x.com

#2 | Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-18 02:28 AM | Reply

#2

"The Senile Satan."

Ha!

Memnun, Persians, I shall use that in future OPs.

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-18 02:34 AM | Reply

From the cited article ...

... Iran will shift to a "fully offensive" military posture because efforts to negotiate a permanent end to the war with the U.S. have stalled, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday, as Washington ruled out extending a temporary ceasefire agreement.

Outward progress towards peace talks and a resumption of oil tanker traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz has ground to a halt, threatening to extend the conflict that the U.S. and Israel launched with attacks on Iran on February 28. ...


So, Iran is now saying publicly something that Pres Trump has taught them...

The Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz may be a more potent force to face the world than Iran possessing a nuclear bomb.

Yeah for Pres Trump!

Donald Trump Says 'We Won' Iran War (March 11, 2026)
www.newsweek.com

... President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the war with Iran had already been decided in America's favor.

He told supporters in Hebron, Kentucky, that the conflict was effectively over almost as soon as it began. Trump said U.S. forces knocked out 58 Iranian naval vessels and eliminated the country's air force.

"Let me say we've won. You know, you never like to say too early you won. We won. We won, in the first hour it was over, but we won," the president said. ...


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-18 03:14 AM | Reply

They were just waiting for the US to run out of defensive missiles.

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-18 08:08 AM | Reply

Dotard Donnie ----- his pants again.

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-18 04:03 PM | Reply

i.4cdn.org

waah! we don't like that source!

#7 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-08-18 10:54 PM | Reply

It's the New World Order.

1. Everybody else.
2. The United States.

#8 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-18 10:55 PM | Reply

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