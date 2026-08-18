Iran Announces Switch from Defense to Offense in Strait of Hormuz

Veterans for Peace recently reported: "Spouses and parents of USAF, US Army, USMC, and USN servicemembers in the Middle East told of plummeting morale, lack of basic supplies, and attacks on US military bases that are not reported in the US media."



Data on Iran's military: Iran is a top 20 military power



The Persians, whose civilization goes back 5,000 years and gave the world chess, world class wrestlers, delicious cuisine, exotic musical syncopations, and the concept "zig-zag" -- supported militarily by China and Russia -- are going to punish Dummkopf Trumpf mightily for his intergalactic folly and manifest incompetence.

