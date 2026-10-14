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Wednesday, October 14, 2026

With No October Surprise in Sight, Republicans Feel Doomed

Republicans have lost hope for a last-minute surprise that will substantially change midterm math that's increasingly adding up against them.

Posted by americanunity at 09:31 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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americanunity

Joined 2007/08/13
Visited 2026/10/14

Status: user

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A US President now siding with the Kremlin.

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-- Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) 7:10 PM Â· Oct 12, 2026

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More:

Republicans have lost hope for a last-minute surprise that will substantially change midterm math that's increasingly adding up against them.

Instead, they're doing what they can to save themselves.

Many are distancing themselves from some of President Donald Trump's most unpopular policies " in some cases, ones they agreed with only weeks before " as polls show the president is deeply unpopular and at risk of dragging Republican candidates down with him.

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-10-14 07:06 PM | Reply

Good. ---- the entire party of gutless cowards, racist pigs, and grifting fraudsters

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-14 08:14 PM | Reply

These people are knawing rats who but a short time ago saw Donald Trump as a magic carpet ride to endless power and money,

Eff these nasty pieces of sh". .

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-14 08:23 PM | Reply

they hitched themselves to Trump.....if he goes off a cliff.......you deserve to go with him.

#4 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-14 08:36 PM | Reply

Maybe a tranny will go on a shooting spree and make everything okay again.

#5 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-14 08:37 PM | Reply

"With no October surprise in sight"

The month isn't even half over yet. By definition, an October Surprise isn't something you can see coming in advance!

#6 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-10-14 09:00 PM | Reply

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