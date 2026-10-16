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Friday, October 16, 2026

Katie Zacharia Fired

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia has been fired just 5 days after she took the job.

Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 02:41 PM | 52 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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johnny_hotsauce

Joined 2006/04/02
Visited 2026/10/16

Status: user

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BREAKING: Katie Zacharia FIRED from her job as press secretary. An official has told Peter Doocy of Fox she is currently "transitioning out" of the role.[image or embed]

" MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 1:39 PM Oct 16, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia has been fired just 5 days after she took the job. ...

Five days. A new record?

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-16 02:02 PM | Reply

Anthony Scaramucci may sleep easier now that his name will no longer be used as a verb to describe someone quickly getting fired for being horrible at their job.

#2 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-16 02:03 PM | Reply

What was the point of all this?

We are ruled by silly, shallow, crazy people.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-16 02:08 PM | Reply

Didn't earn it Entitled and incompetent.

Another administration DEI hire vetted.

#4 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-16 02:26 PM | Reply

Is Jigsaw Loomer up next?

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-16 02:31 PM | Reply

How dare she not put out to Diaper Don!

At least it was over quickly for her; others haven't been so fortunate:

www.cbsnews.com

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-16 02:36 PM | Reply

We are ruled by silly, shallow, crazy people.

Everyone was validating her credentials. She embellished them, like young people today do, so, she paid the price.

Democrats just do that, embellishing credentials, so this would have been alright under a democrat administration, and no one would have questioned it.

Republicans did it right. Democrats hired an entire administration like this.

#7 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-10-16 02:48 PM | Reply | Funny: 4

#5
What a suggestion! Loomer would be fantastic!

The UK Times ran a lengthy piece on our Laura on Oct. 13:

Laura Loomer: I haven't got anything from my sacrifice to Trump'
How did Laura Loomer become President Trump's cheerleader-in-chief? And how come even his own aides cannot split them up? George Grylls meets the 33-year-old influencer' in Washington
www.thetimes.com

#8 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-16 02:54 PM | Reply

Anything but admit Trump is incompetent.

#9 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-16 02:54 PM | Reply

You can't lie about being a lawyer. You can't lie about being a doctor. You can't lie about being a police officer.

But this little lady thought she could get away with with a lie. And why not? Look who she worked for.

#10 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-16 02:58 PM | Reply

#7
Save yourself the embarrassment, Sparky, and just tell your high school debate teacher you're volunteering for an "F" this semester. Beyond pathetic.

#11 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-16 02:58 PM | Reply

At this point someone needs to make sure that this woman really has for kids and a husband.

#12 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-16 02:59 PM | Reply

@#7 ... Everyone was validating her credentials. She embellished them ...

So, she was not vetted properly? The validity of her credentials were not checked?

Who else working for Pres Trump may have a similar problem?

#13 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-16 02:59 PM | Reply

Press
Presser
Mic
Mishmash
Door

#14 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-16 03:01 PM | Reply

Trump only hires the best people. LOL. Like Kimberley Guilfoyle and Laura Boebert.

#15 | Posted by moder8 at 2026-10-16 03:06 PM | Reply

"Everyone was validating her credentials. She embellished them, like young people today do, so, she paid the price."
#7 | Posted by subliberal

Lying bitch is 41, you pathetic ----------- clown.

#16 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-16 03:08 PM | Reply

---- amateur hour. No more on the job training like Trump was in the first term.

#17 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-10-16 03:24 PM | Reply

Just to clear an inference before it's brought up;

Karine Jean-Pierre has a master's from Columbia University and worked on Obama campaigns, in the Obama White House, for Biden's 2020 campaign, and as Harris' chief of staff before becoming Press Secretary. The role does not require being an attorney.

#18 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-10-16 03:31 PM | Reply

re: #7

GIRL, be so for real. You must be a Russian troll.
Otherwise, you are deliberately accusing an unnamed Dem administration of what TrumpCo is doing RIGHT NOW.

Tool.

#19 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-10-16 03:32 PM | Reply

MAGATS are too ------- stupid to remember to breathe.

#20 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-16 03:32 PM | Reply

Abdul El-Sayed has a doctor of medicine (MD) degree from Columbia University, so he is a "doctor" by that academic credential. However, he did not complete residency and has never been licensed to practice medicine or treat patients, so he is not a licensed medical doctor as he has implied on many occasions.

Puffing up your credentials only allowed for members of the Democrat Party.

#21 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-10-16 03:34 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Interesting Trump math symmetry fact kids:
1 Scaramucci = 10 days
1 Zacharia = 5 days

So, for example, the 230 days since Trump and Netanyahu dragged us into their war with Iran might be expressed as "Twenty-three Scaramuccis flat-out." But in six days, it's "Twenty-three Scaramuccis, one Zacharia, and a day."

Thanks, Uncle John.

#22 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-16 03:36 PM | Reply

The Dust Mop (AKA Karine Jean-Pierre) was black, lesbian and female thereby checking off three DEI boxes at once.

#23 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-10-16 03:49 PM | Reply

"She embellished them, like young people today do, so, she paid the price."

Young people

She is 42 or 43 years old

#24 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-16 03:51 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"Puffing up your credentials only allowed for members of the Democrat Party."

#21 | Posted by visitor_

Raping little children only allowed for members of the Republicant Party.

#25 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-16 03:52 PM | Reply

he Dust Mop (AKA Karine Jean-Pierre) was black, lesbian and female thereby checking off three DEI boxes at once.

#23 | Posted by visitor

Was she competent and qualified for the job?

How does that compare to zacharia?

#26 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-16 03:54 PM | Reply

"However, he did not complete residency and has never been licensed to practice medicine or treat patients, so he is not a licensed medical doctor as he has implied on many occasions"

Sounds like you are having chronic troubles figuring out what the word "doctor" entails.

But we appreciate you telling us you are stupid without telling us you are stupid.

#27 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-16 03:56 PM | Reply

he Dust Mop (AKA Karine Jean-Pierre) was black, lesbian and female thereby checking off three DEI boxes at once.

#23 | Posted by visitor

Zacharia is a liar, incompetent, ugly mar-a-lagoed faced and sux Piggy's teeny tiny peen, thereby checking all of Piggy's boxes.

#28 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-16 03:56 PM | Reply

If I got a doctorate in history would that make me a medical doctor?

Could I call myself doctor?

#29 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-16 03:57 PM | Reply

Republicans did it right. Democrats hired an entire administration like this.

#7 | Posted by subliberal

Which democrat administration was full of pornstar looking women who sucked at their jobs?

Trump hired this scammer based on her looks, just like elaina hababba who failed at her job, just like that other prosecutor that failed to prosecute trump's enemies, just like Pete hedgeseth who exposed america's military as a paper tiger.

Trump hires based on who he wants to ----. Who cares how high the stakes are for the nation?

#30 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-16 04:00 PM | Reply

Hardly worth the bold headline...

#31 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-16 04:02 PM | Reply

Abdul El-Sayed has a doctor of medicine (MD) degree from Columbia University, so he is a "doctor" by that academic credential. However, he did not complete residency and has never been licensed to practice medicine or treat patients, so he is not a licensed medical doctor as he has implied on many occasions.

Puffing up your credentials only allowed for members of the Democrat Party.

#21 | Posted by visitor_

That's not puffing up dummy. That's literally how it works.

You realize there's lots of other kids of doctors besides the kind that told your parents you were retarded right?

#32 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-16 04:03 PM | Reply

The new "meritocracy" is awesome!

#33 | Posted by anton at 2026-10-16 04:03 PM | Reply

"Could I call myself doctor"

In 7 short months I will be Dr. Pumpkinhead, with a doctorate in Gerontology. You may then call me "Dr. P."

#34 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-16 04:06 PM | Reply

#7 | Posted by subliberal

This poster is a complete idiot.

#35 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-16 04:06 PM | Reply

I have a doctor in fuckfaceitis meaning I can diagnose fuckfaceitis, I am licensed to diagnose fuckfaceitis.

There are many around here with fuckfaceitis

Unfortunately, there currently is no cure for fuckfaceitis

But send your donations, we are working hard and will hopefully find a cure to fuckfaceitis one day soon!

-Dr. Truth B Hurts

The B stands for Big Penis

#36 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-16 04:09 PM | Reply

Yep, nothing's changed.

#37 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-16 04:09 PM | Reply

"(Subliberal) is a complete idiot."

Fun fact: he meant it to be "Subliterate", but misspelled it.

#38 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-16 04:10 PM | Reply

JD - Juris Doctore - A Juris Doctor (J.D.) is the standard graduate-entry professional doctorate degree required to practice law in the United States and several other countries.

Key Requirements & Structure

Prerequisite: Applicants must first earn a bachelor's degree in any major before entering law school.
Exams: Admission to most U.S. law schools requires taking the LSAT (Law School Admission Test) or in some cases the GRE.
Program Length: Full-time programs typically take 3 years to complete, while part-time programs average 4 to 5 years.
Licensure: Earning a J.D. alone does not make someone a practicing attorney; graduates must pass a state bar exam and clear a character and fitness evaluation.

PhD - Doctor of Philosophy -
Despite the name, a PhD is not limited to the subject of philosophy; it can be earned in the sciences, humanities, social sciences, engineering, and arts. The word "philosophy" refers to the historical "love of wisdom" and pursuit of deep knowledge.

For the fucking retarded gutless pussy-ass bitch MAGAT fucks.

#39 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-16 04:12 PM | Reply

Abdul El-Sayed in a Rhodes Scholar.
Katie Zacharia once drove on a road.

No, really she did! But she crashed. Bottle-blond Katie was driving down a road. Suddenly she saw a massive green tree right in front of her eyes. She panicked, swerved to miss it but ended up crashing into a ravine. It was only after she came to that she realized that the tree was actually her pine-scented air freshener dangling from the rearview mirror.

#40 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-16 04:13 PM | Reply

She was completely unqualified for that job with or without the law license.

We all know licensed attorneys who couldn't come within a thousand miles of doing this job.

It's not requirement anyway.

#41 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-16 04:24 PM | Reply

Fair point, Eberly.

#42 | Posted by cbob at 2026-10-16 04:26 PM | Reply

Charlie Rich sang about this many years ago.
youtu.be

#43 | Posted by cbob at 2026-10-16 04:26 PM | Reply

"It's not requirement anyway."

But they lied about it, regardless.

Hence my point: no reason to lie, other than it's completely ingrained.

Malignancy.

#44 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-16 04:30 PM | Reply

Can we assume she's been telling this lie for a long time?

"Ride her till she bucks you" - Roy McAvoy

#45 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-16 04:33 PM | Reply

Good time to break out this quote from Trump

"I'm going to surround myself only with the best and most serious people"

MAGATS ate it up. Everyone else knew it was a lie.

#46 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-16 04:34 PM | Reply

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)"Following the abrupt departure of White House press secretary Katie Zacharia, Donald J. Trump announced that her replacement would be the former congressman George Santos.

Speaking to reporters, Santos said he was "thrilled" by the appointment, vowing, "I will bring to this job my experience not only as a lawyer, but as a doctor and astronaut."

The former legislator said that, in order to take the job, he was cutting short his participation in a reunion tour with his fellow Beatles.

As for Zacharia, In her parting statement she said she was leaving "to spend more time with my children, who will teach me to read."

#47 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-10-16 04:38 PM | Reply

47

very FF

#48 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-16 04:39 PM | Reply

Can we assume she's been telling this lie for a long time?
#45 | Posted by eberly

I don't care if she's been telling the like for a month or 10 years. It wasn't an issue for the nation until Trump offered her an Oval office job. What everyone should care about is that walmart door greets appear to be more thoroughly vetted than the people being hired to work in the Oval Office.

#49 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-16 04:40 PM | Reply

-What everyone should care about is that walmart door greets appear to be more thoroughly vetted than the people being hired to work in the Oval Office.

Even the republicans are laughing at this.

Perhaps this is a clue as to how seriously the Trump administration is going to take press briefings for the rest of this administration.

#50 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-16 04:47 PM | Reply

Only incompetent buffoons and fools love Trump. Zacharia loves Trump. Zacharia loves MAGA. She is a stupid bleached blonde bimbo who Trimp vetted and appointed to one of the most visible positions in the Administration. She is greedy, self absorbed Trumpism in a nutshell. And so of course Trimp has had nothing but wonderful things to say about her. What an embarrassment.

#51 | Posted by moder8 at 2026-10-16 04:48 PM | Reply

She will not even last one full scaramucci.

#6 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-14 11:16 AM

Congratulations to Nixon!

#52 | Posted by El_Buscador at 2026-10-16 04:50 PM | Reply

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