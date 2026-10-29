Democrats Behind Effort to Recruit Second Dan Sullivan for Alaska Senate

from the article:



"It's not the first time a candidate's appearance on the Alaska ballot has been questioned. In 2024, the state Democratic Party sued to keep off the U.S. House ballot a man with no apparent ties to the state who is serving time in a federal prison in New York.



A divided state Supreme Court allowed him to remain on the ballot. The man is running again this year, also in the House race, and is on the Nov. 3 ranked vote general election ballot.



The Times story about the recruitment of Dan J. Sullivan is based partly on interviews with Peltola's former campaign manager, Elisa Rios, who was fired in August amid a campaign shake-up.



The newspaper said she tried to retract her comments last week.



As of Monday, 46,204 ballots had already been cast in Alaska, according to AP data. Sen. Sullivan is listed on the ballot as the Republican incumbent.



The other Sullivan is listed as Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., with no party affiliation."



;;



Much ado about what appears to be nothing buy typical Alaska Politics... with the Dems being accused of doing something that the Republicans set the standard for doing!



Just more whining from the same source.

