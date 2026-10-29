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Thursday, October 29, 2026

Democrats Behind Effort to Recruit Second Dan Sullivan for Alaska Senate

The Democratic campaign for Alaska's U.S. Senate seat was involved in efforts to place on the ballot a candidate with the same name as Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan in a bid to confuse voters in a race that could determine which party controls the chamber, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

Posted by subliberal at 03:32 PM | 35 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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subliberal

Joined 2026/08/25
Visited 2026/10/27

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Three thoughts about the NYT's story that the Peltola campaign recruited a ringer. First, why did Elisa Rios, the Times' main source, retract what she told them? I know the Times says they verified the story independently, but what was that all about? (1/3) www.nytimes.com/2026/10/28/u ...

[image or embed]

-- Dan Kennedy (@dankennedy.net) 7:32 PM Â· Oct 28, 2026

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Yeah, but the Alaska Supreme Court already said everything was fine.

The real question is how many illegal things Trump will do about this above the number of illegal things he was already willing to do.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-28 04:30 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Good deflection Zed,

But we are talking about Democrats doing what they do best, which is cheat at voting.

#2 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-10-28 04:36 PM | Reply | Funny: 2 | Newsworthy 1

Good deflection Zed,

#2 | POSTED BY SUBLIBERAL

Apparently not near good enough.

The Trumpian remedy to this is assert that there can only be the Republican on the ballot.

Doesn't sound like much of an election to me. At least, not a democratic one. Which, of course is exactly what you fascists are aiming for.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-28 04:44 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Boaz, you're an idiot.

This isn't illegal.

The Republicans pull the same shenanigans here in California every election cycle.

If you're too stupid to know who you're voting for that's your fault.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-28 04:45 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 4

" we are talking about Democrats doing what they do best, which is cheat at voting."

Odd, your home state can't seem to catch, arrest, and convict many at all.

If cheating is so rampant, why are convictions so rare?

#5 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-28 05:03 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Boaz's home state of North Carolina is the most corrupt state in the union.

They've literally changed all the laws so Republicans can maintain control over the government regardless of the results of the election.

In the end, people like Boaz prefer an authoritarian government.

#6 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-28 05:09 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

from the article:

"It's not the first time a candidate's appearance on the Alaska ballot has been questioned. In 2024, the state Democratic Party sued to keep off the U.S. House ballot a man with no apparent ties to the state who is serving time in a federal prison in New York.

A divided state Supreme Court allowed him to remain on the ballot. The man is running again this year, also in the House race, and is on the Nov. 3 ranked vote general election ballot.

The Times story about the recruitment of Dan J. Sullivan is based partly on interviews with Peltola's former campaign manager, Elisa Rios, who was fired in August amid a campaign shake-up.

The newspaper said she tried to retract her comments last week.

As of Monday, 46,204 ballots had already been cast in Alaska, according to AP data. Sen. Sullivan is listed on the ballot as the Republican incumbent.

The other Sullivan is listed as Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., with no party affiliation."

;;

Much ado about what appears to be nothing buy typical Alaska Politics... with the Dems being accused of doing something that the Republicans set the standard for doing!

Just more whining from the same source.

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-28 06:24 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#1 ... the Alaska Supreme Court already said everything was fine. ...

The ballot clearly shows the Senate incumbent Sullivan.

At this point, I give the Alaskan voters more credit that the current alias that posted this thread.

That aside...

More from the cited article ...

... The Times story about the recruitment of Dan J. Sullivan is based partly on interviews with Peltola's former campaign manager, Elisa Rios, who was fired in August amid a campaign shake-up. The newspaper said she tried to retract her comments last week. ...

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 06:36 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The Party of State's Rights now tells us the Federal government must directly intervene in State elections.

To the surprise of absolutely no-one.

#9 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-28 06:37 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Here's the Alaska ballot ...


Full size image is here:
https://static01.nyt.com/images/2026/10/26/multimedia/pol-alaska-ballot-01-tpwm/pol-alaska-ballot-
01-tpwm-jumbo-v4.jpg

#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 06:40 PM | Reply

We told them not to eliminate the Dept of Education.

But did they listen? No!

And now Alaskans can't even read. Apparently.

#11 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-28 07:01 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Bo@ss the ignorant backwoods bumpkin, tryin' SO HARD to please massah boss yassuh massa tRump

#12 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-28 07:17 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

So, what does this thread seem to illustrate?

My guess is that it shows just how worried MAGA is concerned about what the voters will say next Tuesday.


(and I say, "next Tuesday" merely as a pointer to Election Day. I do note that there are and have been early vote casting. Indeed, I voted this afternoon.)

#13 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 07:33 PM | Reply

Comrade Boazo spelled MAGAt's wrong.

#14 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-10-28 11:03 PM | Reply

Pedo 47 just figured out there's a "b" in incumbent.

#15 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-29 03:22 AM | Reply

@#15 ... Pedo 47 just figured out there's a "b" in incumbent. ...

When do you figure he might realize that there is no "Trump" in Oval Office?

imo, January 2029 cannot arrive soon enough ...



#16 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-29 03:45 AM | Reply

Alaskans can't even read. Apparently.

What do you expect from people that thought this was a good choice.

via GIPHY

#17 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-29 09:15 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Hell of a time for MAGA to be reminded that politics is a blood sport. Ask Ol' Vivek about that.

#18 | Posted by dutch46 at 2026-10-29 01:16 PM | Reply

NEW YORK TIMES SAYS ALASKA SENATE RACE IS " suspect.
BWAAAAAAAA.
--group told to find as many dan Sullivan's as possible to run as independent...
Whatcha gonna say now ???.. dipchitz.
BWAAAAAA

#19 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-10-29 01:58 PM | Reply

Boaz, you're an idiot.

This isn't illegal.

The Republicans pull the same shenanigans here in California every election cycle.

If you're too stupid to know who you're voting for that's your fault.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack

YOU PEOPLE ARE " STOOOPID !
so why is the Mary petola campaign vehemently... LOUDLY...vigorously denying any involvement or knowledge of this legal and common act.....
BWAAAAAA
.. because she's knows....
YOU'RE STOOOOPID

#20 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-10-29 02:08 PM | Reply

What makes you think she's involved?

#21 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-29 02:12 PM | Reply

"denying any involvement or knowledge '

Even though there are dozens of emails telling Petola staffers to each find 10 dan Sullivans... But she a despicable filthy Dem
... And lying is expected and celebrated.... Especially about emails...RIGHT HILLARY !!

#22 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-10-29 02:18 PM | Reply

-The Republicans pull the same shenanigans here in California every election cycle.

At least you admit it's a shenanigan.

Which is what it is.

But it's fair game......

#23 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-29 02:39 PM | Reply

If it turns out Peltolta wins by less votes cast for the other sullivan then it's going to be quite the shit show.

To be honest....I didn't think the democrats had it in them to pull this.

#24 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-29 02:41 PM | Reply

Peltola.

#25 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-29 02:41 PM | Reply

What makes you think she's involved?

#21 | Posted by ClownShack

She's a democrat... That's enough... Plus there were multiple emails to multiple people.... If she didn't know.. that alone excludes her from being qualified.
--thanks for a real question.... Teach that to reins-a-goober and legalysuxdk.

#26 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-10-29 02:43 PM | Reply

-The Republicans pull the same shenanigans here in California every election cycle.

What do the republicans do in California? What are they in a position to accomplish?

#27 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-29 02:47 PM | Reply

#25 | Posted by eberly

The fake Sullivan sits at home... Hardly knows he's on ballot.
- might be worth the seat for him to win...
And he turns into Alaska's David Duke or a big fan of Alex Jones and appoints Jones to his staff.
BWAAAAAAA

#28 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-10-29 02:50 PM | Reply

She's a democrat...

I'm not saying the DNC isn't involved. They are.

Just as much as the GOP is when some version of "Bernie Sanders" or "Barack Obama" show up on California ballots.

I doubt Mary Peltola was informed of the strategy.

Regardless. It's either all illegal or none of it matters.

But what is amazing is Boaz, "Keep your opinions of other states to yourself", would care whats happening in Alaska.

#29 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-29 02:51 PM | Reply

What do the republicans do in California? What are they in a position to accomplish?

POSTED BY EBERLY

They are spending fortunes to prevent prop 40 by introducing two confusing "kill switch" propositions (prop 41 &42) that if either win they will cancel prop 40, the one time billionaire tax bill. There are other shenanigans they are pulling too.

But the 41/42 kill-switch is the cleanest example you'll ever see " confusion as a weapon, funded by the people who benefit from it.

#30 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-29 03:03 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

30

very interesting. I didn't know about the prop 41/42....but it has the support of your governor, unless I'm mistaken.

And is it confusing? Because it took me a couple minutes to see what they are about.......it's clearly an opposition to prop 40.

But I understand I'm not on the receiving end of how it's being advertised there.

#31 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-29 03:19 PM | Reply

How many republicans were angry when trump recruited kanye west to run for president to steal votes from democrats?

#32 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-29 03:48 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

This behavior is downright Republican! LOL

#33 | Posted by moder8 at 2026-10-29 05:26 PM | Reply

If it turns out Peltolta wins by less votes cast for the other sullivan then it's going to be quite the shit show.
To be honest....I didn't think the democrats had it in them to pull this.

#24 | Posted by eberly

Alaska uses Ranked Choice Voting. So if people are confused they can just vote for both of them. Makes it a lot less likely to affect the outcome of the election.

#34 | Posted by gtbritishskull at 2026-10-29 05:32 PM | Reply

Hmm. Until I saw the ballot, I thoight the other Dan Sullivan was running as a Democrat.

Still, it's less confusing than that "butterfly ballot" fiasco from Florida in 2000.

#35 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-10-29 05:37 PM | Reply

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