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Friday, November 06, 2026

America Finally Has the Votes to End the Electoral College

After more than 200 years, the midterm results could change how we pick presidents.

Posted by retort at 02:33 PM | 17 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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The biggest under the radar story of midterms: Dems now have the votes to finally end Electoral College & enact National Popular Vote Interstate Compact thanks to new trifectas in PA, MI, WI, AZ, NV & maybe AK @pemalevy.bsky.social & I break down this huge news www.motherjones.com/politics/202 ...

[image or embed]

-- Ari Berman (@ariberman.bsky.social) 11:33 AM Â· Nov 5, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Won't happen.

America treats the Constitution as Holy Writ.

I hope I'm wrong.

I doubt I am.

#1 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-11-06 02:37 PM | Reply

will be a ridiculous step towards alienating smaller states in an already divided country.

#2 | Posted by kwrx25 at 2026-11-06 02:45 PM | Reply

" will be a ridiculous step towards alienating smaller states in an already divided country."

That's why it'll never pass: it requires smaller states to relinquish power they currently have.

Too many Constitutional Scholars in those smaller states for that to happen.

#3 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-11-06 02:48 PM | Reply

America treats the Constitution as Holy Writ.

I hope I'm wrong.

I doubt I am.

#1 | Posted by Effeteposer

Please. The constitution says an insurrectionist can't run for president. The whole country decided to ignore that part.

#4 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-11-06 03:04 PM | Reply

Flag:

will be a ridiculous step towards alienating smaller states in an already divided country.

#2 | Posted by kwrx25

Fuck em. Look what them having oversized power did.

#5 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-11-06 03:04 PM | Reply

One of the two triggers to start the next civil war.

That's the remaining power the individual has to keep you progressives at bay.

#6 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-11-06 03:58 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

One of the two triggers to start the next civil war.

So we are back to threatening a civil war now if you don't get your way?

In America you the preferred method for political change is voting.

Sorry that didn't work out for you hateful magamaroons this time. But we warned you years ago and you asked for it. Hell you demanded it.

And Americans responded accordingly.

#7 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-06 04:13 PM | Reply

will be a ridiculous step towards alienating smaller states in an already divided country.

#2 | Posted by kwrx25

I'd say too bad. It's wrong the amount of outsized power they wield.

Proportional representation is a much better and fair system.

#8 | Posted by jpw at 2026-11-06 04:25 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Just make it a popular vote.

Not this antiquated ----.

#9 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-11-06 04:32 PM | Reply

One of the two triggers to start the next civil war.
That's the remaining power the individual has to keep you progressives at bay.

Posted by subliberal at 2026-11-06 03:58 PM | Reply

We progressives really scare you don't we?? Giggles and hugs. Lmao

#10 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-11-06 04:34 PM | Reply

One of the two triggers to start the next civil war.

I'd wager this tool has been predicting a civil war for the last 20 years.

Just shut up already. Idiot.

#11 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-11-06 04:37 PM | Reply

boaz dreaming about shooting his fellow Americans again. Because his team lost an election.

------- sad. Pathetic really.

#12 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-11-06 04:45 PM | Reply

The only ideological difference between Luigi Mangione and Boaz is their targets. red or blue. Disgraceful.

#13 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-11-06 04:47 PM | Reply

The Electoral College can't be eliminated soon enough.

#14 | Posted by moder8 at 2026-11-06 04:56 PM | Reply

"The Electoral College can't be eliminated soon enough."

Why would voters in small states vote to become irrelevant?!?

They'd immediately become flyovers. Why campaign in NH or VT if you can just run up the totals in CA?

#15 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-11-06 05:09 PM | Reply

Isn't it enough that small population states get two senators, the same as large population states?

#16 | Posted by TenMile at 2026-11-06 05:24 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Flag:

One of the two triggers to start the next civil war.

That's the remaining power the individual has to keep you progressives at bay.

#6 | Posted by subliberal

So unless conservative get more power than they earn, they will start killing american citizens?

#17 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-11-06 05:37 PM | Reply

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