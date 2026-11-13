Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Friday, November 13, 2026

FAA Issues Nationwide Ground Stop

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it was halting all departing flights "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety."

Posted by lamplighter at 04:41 PM | 54 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/13

Status: user

MORE STORIES

OpEd: Under the influence (2 comments) ...

Congress Considers New $130 Annual Fee for Electric Vehicles (2 comments) ...

Claude Can Now Join Your Google Meet Calls (9 comments) ...

FAA Issues Nationwide Ground Stop (54 comments) ...

Links Between Napping and Dementia May Be More Than Realized (4 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

BREAKING: FAA issues nationwide ground stop due to "extraordinary circumstances"[image or embed]

" Axios (@axios.com) 4:03 PM Nov 13, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday ordered a nationwide ground stop on all departing flights "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety."

The unusual alert contained no other information beyond stating that "all departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 04:16 PM | Reply

Is this the false flag for bombing Iran again? Just remember that the head of Mossad is currently in DC conferring with Trump.

#2 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-13 04:25 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

More info ...

FAA orders nationwide ground stop, citing 'extraordinary circumstances'
www.scrippsnews.com

... The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop on all air traffic at U.S. airports Friday due to "extraordinary circumstances."

The stop was placed "DUE TO EXTRAORDINARY CIRCUMSTANCES AND FOR REASONS OF SAFETY." The stop requires that all air traffic set to depart U.S. airports remain grounded. Any flights already airborne would be allowed to proceed to their destinations.

Officials said the stop would remain in place until further notice.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Friday afternoon the FAA "issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue."

The @FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them.
" Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 13, 2026

The FAA said incoming flights from international origins would be handled on a "case by case basis." ...

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 04:25 PM | Reply

The fat idiot needs to flee back to Mother Russia?

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-13 04:27 PM | Reply

Suspicious seeing that just a few hours ago, three RAF airbases were on lockdown with their sirens blaring.

A practice run for something?

#5 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-13 04:32 PM | Reply

Portions of national radar are also off-line now. Rogue AI agents?

#6 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-13 04:58 PM | Reply

I'm not saying this is related, but this hasn't been a good week for AI.
Posted two days ago:

The FAA Is Rolling Out Its AI Air Traffic Tool Nationwide
The FAA has reassured the public and airlines that SMART only suggests routes and doesn't affect air safety.
gizmodo.com

#7 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-13 05:03 PM | Reply

@5

This is probably not a practice run because of the nationwide nature of the NOTAM.

Were the Israelis involved?

Possibly.

Israel wants the US to continue its bankrupting war against the 93m people of Iran.

Recall that the Israelis fed Dummkopf Trumpf a false threat about Iran targeting AF1 with a MANPADS in super-secure Ankara at the NATO Summit.

Every counterintelligence agent and threat analyst on the planet would have known that the Iranians would never dishonor their neighbor and trading partner Turkiye with such a brazen scheme on their soil.

But Dummkopf Trumpf and Tulsi "I'm not in a cult" Gabbard culled the USIC of its experts and so the WH fell for Bibi's trap, forcing the poltroon to hide in a hot dog cart when he left Ankara.

"FUNNY 2"

#8 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-13 05:05 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Sean Duffy has it under control.

meidasnews.com

#9 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-13 05:05 PM | Reply

Skynet has been switched on.

#10 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-13 05:06 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Definitely Trump shenanigans. This reeks of an upcoming false flag and Stephen Miller.

#11 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-11-13 05:07 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@9. Now I must burn out my mind's eye.

Danke schoen, reinheitsgebot!

"FUNNY 2"

#12 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-13 05:08 PM | Reply

Where is imalumpertoo with all his experty sounding pilot jargon?

#13 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-13 05:08 PM | Reply

This reeks. Either this is some shenanigans by the Trump Administration or else shenanigans caused by America's enemies in direct response to aggressive actions by the Trump Administration. In either case, it has Trump's fingerprints all over it.

#14 | Posted by moder8 at 2026-11-13 05:11 PM | Reply

FYI: Sean Duffy is worthless

"FUNNY 2"

#15 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-13 05:11 PM | Reply

It's weird that only Domestic flights are grounded.
I guess that's a segregates system from International?
Hmmm. I wonder if this is related to ICE disappearing immigrants who take domestic flights, but not international flights.

#16 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-13 05:15 PM | Reply

Mr real world is likely wearing a strap on under the towel.
Another "reality TV" loser just like his mentor Orange Adolf.

#17 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-11-13 05:16 PM | Reply

"I'm not saying this is related, but this hasn't been a good week for AI.
Posted two days ago:"

Good catch. Likely related!

#18 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-13 05:22 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Tanker just turns and crashes into cruiseship docked.

Just watching the overhead imagery of that tanker turning directly at is was frightening.

#19 | Posted by Petrous at 2026-11-13 05:34 PM | Reply

@16 Canadian flights to the US are affected.

Canadian press is reporting this NOTAM is a "technological problem" in the US.

No press releases from NORAD, our joint US-Canadian military alliance.

So much winning.

Sources:

cbc.ca

norad.mil

"FUNNY 2"

#20 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-13 05:36 PM | Reply

What do I know, I'm only 62, but I never recall this kind of stuff happening before Trump and before DOGE got its hooks into the government computers and FAA csoftware.
I'd like to be wrong, though. Jump in and make corrections if needed.

#21 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-11-13 05:41 PM | Reply

What do I know, I'm only 62, but I never recall this kind of stuff happening before Trump and before DOGE got its hooks into the government computers and FAA csoftware.
I'd like to be wrong, though. Jump in and make corrections if needed.

#21 | POSTED BY E1G1

It happened on 9/11. All flights were grounded for at least a few days after the attack from what I remember.

#22 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-11-13 05:45 PM | Reply

Reminder a couple of months ago our fleet of air tankers fled like their asses were on fire from a base in England

then earlier this week more planes bravely ran away from another English base

Now this

Iran sent a couple of drones at US bases in the gulf yesterday in response to our ongoing attacks

Iran has been threatening an ever-expanding area of attack that includes our bases in Europe.

Seems to me this is linked to Iran

But who knows

Good thing we can trust our government

#23 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-11-13 05:55 PM | Reply

Re 7

You may be close to the truth.

Because as a technician I don't believe in coincidences.

I've worked on FAA equipment. There is a reason it's been difficult and expensive to upgrade. I would not touch anything without an FAA tech present as a witness that it was working when I left. And preferably one of my own techs to my witness my work too.

#24 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-13 05:57 PM | Reply

"Seems to me this is linked to Iran"

Just what Israel wants you to think!

#25 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-13 05:58 PM | Reply

It was either the AI upgrade or a cyberattack.

I'd prefer it be the upgrade.

#26 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-13 06:00 PM | Reply

I just heard a private jet take off from the small airport near me.

Wonder if small airports are exempt.

#27 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-11-13 06:11 PM | Reply

Flag:

This reeks. Either this is some shenanigans by the Trump Administration or else shenanigans caused by America's enemies in direct response to aggressive actions by the Trump Administration. In either case, it has Trump's fingerprints all over it.

#14 | Posted by moder8

Or just corrupt incompetence because some AI investor/donor got him to install a traffic control system that wasn't properly designed and tested.

#28 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-11-13 06:13 PM | Reply

An update ...

Live updates: FAA grounds all departing flights due to air traffic control communications outage
www.reuters.com

...
The US Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop for all departing flights on Friday, citing 'extraordinary circumstance and reasons for safety.

- - - Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said all flights were accounted for and there was no reason for the public to be afraid

- - - Mullin added there was no indication the disruption was a deliberate attack, describing it as a telecommunications outage

- - - Flights already in the air may land, but aircraft on the ground cannot take off and international flights will be handled on a case-by-case basis

- - - The order followed an earlier halt to traffic in Chicago because of communications problems

- - - Friday's action marked the second nationwide ground stop of all departures since the September 11, 2001, attacks

...

Aviation analytics firm Cirium said that after 4 p.m. ET, about 11,000 flights carrying more than 1.5 million passengers were still scheduled to depart from US airports on Friday.

As of 5:50 p.m. ET, the firm reported:

- - - 600 flights had been diverted on Friday

- - - 496 of the 600 flights (82.7%) returned to their origin airport, while the remaining 104 diverted to a different airport

- - - The airports that received the most diverted flights overall were Chicago O'Hare (ORD), with 28; Denver (DEN), with 26; Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), with 19; and Washington National (DCA), Charlotte (CLT) and Los Angeles (LAX), with 16 each

- - - Among flights that diverted to an airport other than their origin, Cincinnati (CVG) received the most, with six, followed by San Jose (SJC), with five

...


#29 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 06:25 PM | Reply

Hrat has a grainy photo if a spinning Cube over Trump-Miami Airport, so now we know!

#30 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-13 06:47 PM | Reply

Has stinky blamed Biden yet?

#31 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-13 06:56 PM | Reply

"The airports that received the most diverted flights overall were Chicago O'Hare (ORD)"

Looks like they picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue.

#32 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-13 07:02 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

It's Friday the 13th. What did you expect?

#33 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-11-13 07:04 PM | Reply

Ron Filipkowski
@RonFilipkowski

1h
Inflation is up again, half the cabinet lives on military bases afraid of various things, we're selling sensitive chips to Chinese spies while the govt ignores it, we're in an endless war w/Iran, there's a mass exodus at DOJ, and flights are grounded. This is what MAGA voted for.

#34 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-13 07:05 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"half the cabinet lives on military bases afraid"

Banana Republic stuff.

#35 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-13 07:08 PM | Reply

Looks like it was the wrong year to lay off or force retire all the legacy knowledge.

#36 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-13 07:10 PM | Reply

What a Fuster Cluck.

#37 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-13 07:13 PM | Reply

Now the NWS radar is down. WTF is Russia doing?

#38 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-13 07:14 PM | Reply

This is just Trump punishing America for the election.

#39 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-11-13 07:25 PM | Reply

Microsoft had a major outage yesterday too

#40 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-11-13 07:40 PM | Reply

This is a test run for all these -----. Expect more shenanigans before the new Congress is sworn in..

#41 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-11-13 07:41 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Two days ago the FAA brought their AI system online.

#42 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-11-13 07:52 PM | Reply

Mullin doesn't rule out cyberattack in unprecedented nationwide passenger plane grounding
www.politico.com

... The Homeland Security secretary also said the administration was looking into a new AI air traffic control system, which was rolled out at airports this week.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Friday that he had "no reason to believe" that an unprecedented nationwide grounding of the nation's air traffic was due to a threat, but he did not rule out a cyberattack.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration issued the nationwide ground stop, its second such order in recent years, citing communication issues.

Mullin, in an interview with reporters outside the White House, said, "There is no indication, and we have no reason to believe as of right now that this was a threat to the United States." However, when later asked if the disruption could have been a cyberattack or an AI intrusion, he said, "That's not known." ...

It's unclear how long the grounding will last. Mullin said, "It's going to take some time, and so this isn't going to just be be resolved and and turned around within the hour. This is this is going to take take some time." He added, "There should be no fear to the public at all."

Mullin was also asked about the FAA's new AI-driven air traffic tool, known as SMART, which was rolled out nationwide this week. He responded: "We're looking at that."

Plague of equipment problems

In a post on X, however, the developers of the AI system, Boston-based Air Space Intelligence, said: "The current ground stop is not based on or a result of the SMART system, any product of ASI or our integration with FAA" and air traffic control. ...



#43 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 07:56 PM | Reply

@#40 ... Microsoft had a major outage yesterday too ...

imo, in the context of Microsoft's outage, "major" is a significant understatement.

#44 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 07:57 PM | Reply

@#34

Spot on.

imo, of course.

#45 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 08:17 PM | Reply

This is a test run for all these -----. Expect more shenanigans before the new Congress is sworn in..
#41 | Posted by a_monson

100%. They'll throw as many spanners into the works as they can before Jan 3. Actual malfeasance.

#46 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-13 08:19 PM | Reply

Portions of national radar are also off-line now. Rogue AI agents?

#6 | Posted by pumpkinhead

That's my question every time a major tech glitch happens, including the recent Microsoft Outlook.

#47 | Posted by jpw at 2026-11-13 08:27 PM | Reply

@#6 ... Portions of national radar are also off-line now. Rogue AI agents? ...

What national radar?

Here's what I found ...

National Weather Service Radar Outage Rumors Debunked by Officials
theuschronicle.com

... The National Weather Service debunks viral rumors of a nationwide radar outage, confirming that all NWS radar systems are fully operational. ...

Yer up ...


#48 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 08:31 PM | Reply

@SecDuffy
Secretary Sean Duffy

U.S. Department of Transportation
@SecDuffy
For years, severe weather could mean hours of delays for your flights. We're changing that.

@FAANews is expanding its SMART platform nationwide, cutting flight times, saving millions of dollars in fuel, and keeping traffic moving even when storms hit.

Heckuva job, Duffy.

#49 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-13 08:35 PM | Reply

The cyberattack was the upgrade...

Everything DOGE touched needs to be torn down and rebuilt without the spyware/malware/AI slop...

#50 | Posted by chuffy at 2026-11-13 08:37 PM | Reply

"Offline" being the key word.

Unclear if cyber attack or technical issue.

#51 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-11-13 08:37 PM | Reply

FAA lifts hours-long ground stop that stemmed from communications problems
www.scrippsnews.com

... U.S. cabinet officials said Friday the incident was a communications problem, not an indicator of an attack or emergency.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday night lifted a ground stop on U.S. air traffic, ending a multi-hour incident that halted flights after an air traffic communications issue. ...


#52 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 08:39 PM | Reply

@#52 ... U.S. cabinet officials said Friday the incident was a communications problem, not an indicator of an attack or emergency. ...

If that is the actual case, then it raises so many other questions.

My first question would be along the lines of ...

If it were a communications issue, why was it so widespread?

#53 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 08:42 PM | Reply

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was just on TV complaining because Congress has failed to allocate the $50 billion that he claims is needed to replace the old analog communication system, which is what failed today. Why don't they just divert some of the $150 to $200 billion that was given to ICE in the 'Big Beautiful Bill'?

OCU

#54 | Posted by OCUser at 2026-11-13 09:25 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort