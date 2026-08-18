States Move to Fortify Elections Against Trump

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"We're no longer talking about hypothetical situations," said Nick Brown, Washington state's Democratic attorney general, noting the president's push to nationalize election administration and to question the integrity of upcoming elections.



Brown is among the many Democratic state officials raising alarms over how Trump may seek to interfere with or challenge the results of November's midterms. At stake is not only whether Republicans will maintain their grip on Congress, but also the control of state legislatures across the country. Democratic gains at either the state or national levels could provide a new check on Trump, who has sought to significantly expand executive power in his second term.



State lawmakers have introduced new legislation this year with the aim of protecting polling places this November. And behind closed doors, Democratic attorneys general and local election officials have sought to anticipate and prepare for ways the federal government could interject itself into local elections. ...