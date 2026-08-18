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Tuesday, August 18, 2026

States Move to Fortify Elections Against Trump

Locals are preparing for the possibility of ICE at the polls and contested election results.

Posted by lamplighter at 06:33 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/18

Status: user

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The stakes are stark: As a sitting president, Trump and his administration have created a near-constitutional crisis involving the very elections that have sustained U.S. democracy. https://ampr.gs/4wZoaxY

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-- Center for American Progress (@americanprogress.bsky.social) 3:30 PM Â· Aug 18, 2026

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More from the article ...

... State Democratic officials are preparing for chaos at the polls this November, as President Donald Trump casts doubt on election security and pushes for more federal involvement in local voting.

"We're no longer talking about hypothetical situations," said Nick Brown, Washington state's Democratic attorney general, noting the president's push to nationalize election administration and to question the integrity of upcoming elections.

Brown is among the many Democratic state officials raising alarms over how Trump may seek to interfere with or challenge the results of November's midterms. At stake is not only whether Republicans will maintain their grip on Congress, but also the control of state legislatures across the country. Democratic gains at either the state or national levels could provide a new check on Trump, who has sought to significantly expand executive power in his second term.

State lawmakers have introduced new legislation this year with the aim of protecting polling places this November. And behind closed doors, Democratic attorneys general and local election officials have sought to anticipate and prepare for ways the federal government could interject itself into local elections. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-17 09:29 PM | Reply

@#1

That all begs the question ...

Why should States feel the need to protect their elections from the President of the United States?



#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-17 09:31 PM | Reply

Cuz' He wants to Steal the Elections.

Duh?

#3 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-17 10:02 PM | Reply

DEATH TO TYRANTS

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-17 10:42 PM | Reply

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