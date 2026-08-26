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Wednesday, August 26, 2026

U.S. Secretary of Education Floats Teaching Trade Skills at Elementary Age

United States Secretary of Education Linda McMahon discusses pushing students toward trade school starting in elementary school: "I think you can have some introduction of skilled trades in elementary school."

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 09:33 PM | 17 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/08/23

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Education Secretary Linda McMahon was blasted for her proposal to steer academically disinterested elementary school students toward a trade-skills track.

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-- The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast.bsky.social) 12:18 PM Â· Aug 23, 2026

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Republicans are crystalizing Neo-Feudalism in Amerikkka: Staggering debts, low-wages, uneducated population, police brutality, no healthcare, class immobility, warrantless surveillance, medieval plagues, food insecurity, rising homelessness, crumbling infrastructure, untaxed oligarchs, work-force vassalization, unaffordable housing, and reduced opportunities.

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-24 02:09 AM | Reply | Funny: 2 | Newsworthy 1

The male gammerstang with the soulless "dead eyes" - - Amerikkka's future Lord and Master NYU student Barren Trumpf (20) - - scion of the Trumpf Crime Family (TCF) -- already has a staggering net worth of $150m.

"What in the world is a pipe wrench?"

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-24 02:31 AM | Reply

This happens in Germany. Elementary school-aged kids are screened in 4th grade for what careers they are most likely to succeed in.

#3 | Posted by madbomber at 2026-08-24 10:41 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

I learned how to use tools and equipment as a youngster.

I still went to college and pursued a white collar career.

Learning how to use that stuff isn't sentencing someone to a trade. It's helpful in developing kids, just like reading classical literature.

Is that too hard for folks like ---- to understand?

Maybe it's because ---- never learned how to use a pipe wrench?

#4 | Posted by eberly at 2026-08-24 10:48 AM | Reply

You're talking as if there were something wrong with making a living using your hands.
Not everyone is cut out to be a cubicle drone or work retail.

#5 | Posted by morris at 2026-08-24 11:40 AM | Reply

Maybe it's because it's trying to silo kids into a Narrow Track that is chosen by others?

Determinism: Defining someone's future before they develop as a means of Class Consolidation.

Consigning kids to Educational Predestination.

It's not traditionally American at all.

I'm not surprised the land of Hitler and the idea of "life unworthy of life" embraces cultural soloing of people's Aspirations.

#6 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-24 11:44 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

You're talking as if there were something wrong with making a living using your hands.
Not everyone is cut out to be a cubicle drone or work retail.

#5 | Posted by morris at 2026-08-24 11:40 AM | Reply | Flag: Both my parents worked with their hands.

This worthless heiress with a net worth of $3.2bn is overflowing with mens rea.

Linda McMahon is not advocating putting musical instruments, cooking utensils, acupuncture tools, or painting materials into the hands of elementary school students, but carpentry, plumbing, landscaping, automobile, or industrial tools.

In NYC, high school is the first time students are introduced to tools: shop class. But in junior high school, pupils are introduced to musical instruments. Books always and at all levels.

In Aldous Huxley's Brave New World, the children of the Alphas were introduced to books, and never tools; the children of the Epsilons were strictly introduced to tools and never to books.

Why else would a billionairess work for $174,000 per year as a junta flunkie?

Maintenance of class warfare as a personal crusade or dedicated avocation.

#7 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-24 01:10 PM | Reply

I don't know where or when you grew up, but I had Wood Shop in 7th Grade and Metal Shop in 8th. Table saws, drill presses, lathes, welding, basic electronics.
Nothing but good can come from getting exposed to, and competent with, hand and power tools as soon as possible.
Lessons included a metal shop teacher with a total of six fingers.

#8 | Posted by morris at 2026-08-24 03:33 PM | Reply

But, this was all back in the '60s, early '70s in suburban KC.
We got assigned "A Clockwork Orange" as our English novel in Jr English('72-3 school year), too.
Clearly, a different time.

#9 | Posted by morris at 2026-08-24 03:43 PM | Reply

Hi Morris

I grew up in NYC and both of my parents were menial laborers. Between them, they didn't read a combined five books and neither finished high school. In the late 1930s my mother read The Golden Scorpion (Sax Roemer, 1918). She was able to remember the title in her mid-80s, so I bought her one from Amazon to re-enjoy.

My dad -- a WWII vet -- shook the hand of every Vietnam War veteran he met and on the news we watched the POWs coming home from Vietnam. He could fix just about anything with his hands except complex auto or electrical problems.

If tools or manual labor instruments were introduced to me between the ages of five and thirteen in the NYC public education system, my parents (and others) would have had a standing conniption fit.

That's Dickensian.

"We didn't come to America so my son would grow up to be a factory worker like me! And how do I get my daughter into Vassar, darn it!"

#10 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-24 04:06 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

What a bunch of hysterical nonsense. At least it's not about AIPAC, so small victories, I guess?

In any case, so what. My four year old had a tool bag full of basic hand tools like screw drivers, hex wrenches, socket wrenches, pliers, squares ect that we put together at Harbor Freight.

For like $40-50 he has tools he can use when helping me or my dad do projects because he a) loves doing so and b) can explore their uses without caring if they get damaged or broken.

At the very least, he'll have basic working knowledge at a younger age than I did.

#11 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-24 07:48 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#7

mens rea

oh what I learn here...

No tools in grade school 'cept the nifty mostly harmless in art class and thankful for those...

Wood/metal/electric junior high... kept all fingers...

Part time IT at industrial fabricator... When I walk out on the shop floor I do envy the very accomplished (legal... I hope...) immigrant welders making more than twice mine...

comes down to offer offer vs. compel...

#12 | Posted by South_American at 2026-08-26 10:20 PM | Reply

btw wonder when she'll advocate fake wraslin for them chirren...

#13 | Posted by South_American at 2026-08-26 10:28 PM | Reply

btw was a lousy lightweight PE wrestler in 8th... totally overpowered in my first match by the ripped Switzer...

High school with several future "pro wrestlers"... thank God they tolerated me....

#14 | Posted by South_American at 2026-08-26 10:44 PM | Reply

I remember in middle school we had to take a wood shop class (which involved industrial cutting and sanding machines), an electronics class (where we could even shock ourselves with a mild current), a drafting class (where we drew designs with rulers and compasses), and home economics class (which included baking and sewing). They were all co-ed.

#15 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-08-26 11:05 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Let's cut out the middle man and get these kids working apprenticeships in coal mines and as farmhands.

Leave education to people who want headaches.

#16 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-26 11:17 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Linda McMahon covered up decades of sexual abuse in the WWE going way back to the WWF.

Trump only hires the best rape fixers.

"Linda McMahon loses bid to force victims of alleged sexual abuse to publicly identify themselves

"The Education Secretary and her estranged husband are being sued for allegedly ignoring abuse of WWE "ring boys" in the '80s and '90s."
www.lgbtqnation.com

#17 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-27 01:55 AM | Reply

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