U.S. Secretary of Education Floats Teaching Trade Skills at Elementary Age

You're talking as if there were something wrong with making a living using your hands.

Not everyone is cut out to be a cubicle drone or work retail.



#5 | Posted by morris at 2026-08-24 11:40 AM | Reply | Flag: Both my parents worked with their hands.



This worthless heiress with a net worth of $3.2bn is overflowing with mens rea.



Linda McMahon is not advocating putting musical instruments, cooking utensils, acupuncture tools, or painting materials into the hands of elementary school students, but carpentry, plumbing, landscaping, automobile, or industrial tools.



In NYC, high school is the first time students are introduced to tools: shop class. But in junior high school, pupils are introduced to musical instruments. Books always and at all levels.



In Aldous Huxley's Brave New World, the children of the Alphas were introduced to books, and never tools; the children of the Epsilons were strictly introduced to tools and never to books.



Why else would a billionairess work for $174,000 per year as a junta flunkie?



Maintenance of class warfare as a personal crusade or dedicated avocation.

