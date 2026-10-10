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Saturday, October 10, 2026

Rural West Virginia Town Voted 76 Percent for Trump -- Now it's Starving

The Republicans' "One Big Beautiful Bill" ushered in such significant budget cuts that one rural West Virginia town is experiencing a hunger crisis.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:32 AM | 28 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/10

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A hunger crisis is gripping the small community of Dunlow, West Virginia, a town that overwhelmingly supported President Donald Trump in the last election ...

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-- News to Remember (@moments2remember.link) 2:51 AM Â· Oct 10, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Let them eat road salt.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-09 10:45 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The beatings will continue until morale improves.

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-09 10:50 AM | Reply

Actions, meet consequences.

#3 | Posted by morris at 2026-10-09 12:02 PM | Reply

via GIPHY

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-09 12:49 PM | Reply

It just all goes to prove that you must be very careful about the gods you choose to worship.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-10 08:45 AM | Reply

I imagine that socialism is looking pretty good in West Virginia right now.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-10 08:46 AM | Reply

Remember that Mao and Stalin both grew up in rural and small town settings.

#7 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-10-10 08:49 AM | Reply

The funny thing is that these people are likely to be fed, and likely by Liberals.

#8 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-10 08:55 AM | Reply

Mao's Great Leap Forward was fit the literal definition of progressivism. Laissez-faire capitalism fits the literal definition of liberalism.

#9 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-10-10 09:19 AM | Reply

Mao's Great Leap Forward was fit the literal definition of progressivism. L

#9 | POSTED BY SENTINEL

What's the literal definition of hunger?

Why are these West Virginians hungry?

Who made them hungry?

#10 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-10 09:31 AM | Reply

#9 | POSTED BY SENTINEL

Do you want to see these people fed?

I can tell you, after watching MAGA for a decade, that the classical response of that movement is to say let them starve.

It's just that they never expected it to be them.

Never in their wildest, selfish, dreams.

#11 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-10 09:33 AM | Reply

"Only the weak will fail".

What famous MAGA said that?

#12 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-10 09:44 AM | Reply

I suggest these folks start setting fur traps, stringing fishing lines, and eating squirrels and such.

And don't forget your bootstraps. Now get to work.

#13 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-10-10 10:22 AM | Reply

Now Now ... quit yer bitchin and get back to mines. Lord Grumpy needs your beautiful clean coal. Too bad you can't eat it.

#14 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-10 10:54 AM | Reply

"What's the literal definition of hunger?"

It's the same under both socialism and capitalism.

#15 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-10-10 11:44 AM | Reply

"I suggest these folks start setting fur traps, stringing fishing lines, and eating squirrels and such.
And don't forget your bootstraps. Now get to work.
#13 | Posted by horstngraben

"Now Now ... quit yer bitchin and get back to mines. Lord Grumpy needs your beautiful clean coal. Too bad you can't eat it."
#14 | Posted by donnerboy

You guys just love taking shots at these people and letting them know that you take pleasure in their suffering. And then you wonder why they have as much disdain for as you as you do for them and consistently vote against people they associate with your ilk.

#16 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-10-10 11:47 AM | Reply

You guys just love taking shots at these people and letting them know that you take pleasure in their suffering. And then you wonder why they have as much disdain for as you as you do

#16 | POSTED BY SENTINEL

It's a good point.

But the bill has come due.

#17 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-10 11:59 AM | Reply

It is really hard not to say "I told you so" when we literally told them so.

#18 | Posted by gtbritishskull at 2026-10-10 12:34 PM | Reply

You guys just love taking shots at these people and letting them know that you take pleasure in their suffering. And then you wonder why they have as much disdain for as you as you do for them and consistently vote against people they associate with your ilk.

#16 | Posted by sentinel

These people voted for an obvious conman, grifter, felon, rapist, insurrectionist who has endangered my loved ones and is in the process of destroying the country I love

All to punish trans kids

Biden tried working with them, Biden tried investing in red areas

They chose Piggy over a normal human being.

Fuck them, I hope they all starve.

#19 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-10 12:50 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

You guys just love taking shots at these people and letting them know that you take pleasure in their suffering. And then you wonder why they have as much disdain for as you as you do for them and consistently vote against people they associate with your ilk.

#16 | Posted by sentinel

They started the disdain first. They convinced themselves that dems are pedophile protectors. They stripped the rights from women. They tried to overthrow the government.

They deserve disdain and worse

#20 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-10 12:52 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

They tried to overthrow the government.

#20 | POSTED BY TRUTHHURTS

Hard to avoid thinking that if Trump's coup had succeeded the people of West Virginia would have gone alone with it.

Hard to avoid thinking that if Trump mounts another coup they won't go along with it.

Hungry or not.

#21 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-10 01:00 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

letting them know that you take pleasure in their suffering.

I'm merely suggesting they heed their own advice and demonstrate some independence, do something productive, and not expect a handout.

That's all.

#22 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-10-10 01:22 PM | Reply

" 'You guys just love taking shots at these people and letting them know that you take pleasure in their suffering. And then you wonder why they have as much disdain for as you as you do for them and consistently vote against people they associate with your ilk.
#16 | Posted by sentinel'

They started the disdain first. They convinced themselves that dems are pedophile protectors. They stripped the rights from women. They tried to overthrow the government.
They deserve disdain and worse
#20 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-10 12:52 PM"

Personally, I get no joy in seeing fellow Americans suffering regardless of their political views.

That said, it's impossible to avoid the obvious:
Most (all?) of these folks were warned about what would likely happen by voting for Mr. Trump. The experience of Mr. Trump's first administration alone should have made those warnings unnecessary (besides his other previous failures/failings). Combine that with what Mr. Trump said what he would do in his 2024 campaign speeches! How much sympathy can one have for folks so willfully ignorant? Do you feel sorry for someone who runs across the highway without looking (after being warned that it is dangerous) and then gets hit by a car? Add to that, many (most?) of these folks were eager(!) for the pain that would be inflicted upon others thinking it would only happen to SOMEONE ELSE! THAT is what is most disturbing (evil?) and it goes far beyond disdain IMHO.

#23 | Posted by TrueBlue at 2026-10-10 01:27 PM | Reply

#20 TH: on the one hand i can very much relate to your disdain for all the working class morons who voted for Trump over and over again. As if they deserve now every bad thing that is happening to them and their communities. On the other hand, I think we all know that if this country is once again to become whole and move forward there must be some meaningful level of reconciliation after these past ten years of the greatest national polarization sine the Civil War. It cannot come from the top down. It must come from us, We The People, in our attempts to lay the disdain aside. Tall order but I think that becomes our duty if we truly are patriotic Americans.

#24 | Posted by moder8 at 2026-10-10 01:41 PM | Reply

letting them know that you take pleasure in their suffering

It's like the story of the scorpion and the frog.

The frog carried the scorpion half way across the river before the scorpion stung him.

Because that's the scorpion's nature. The frog dies and the scorpion is left drowning.

Then you show up crying about how heartless everyone is for not caring about the scorpion.

Completely ignoring the fact the scorpion is in that situation because of its own actions.

Americans were warned not to vote for Trump, they voted for him anyways, now America is dying.

Sad fact is, they'd all vote for Trump again if they were given the opportunity. Because that's their nature.

The frog was America. Conservatives killed America. We're all drowning. You're being a sanctimonious idiot.

#25 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-10 01:50 PM | Reply

if this country is once again to become whole and move forward there must be some meaningful level of reconciliation

Biden already tried that.

Democrats tried bipartisanship during his administration.

MAGA isn't looking for reconciliation.

They're looking for domination.

#26 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-10 01:55 PM | Reply

On an emotional level it is easy to agree with you Clownshack, but as mature adults (hopefully) we as a nation must do better by rising above our hatred and disdain for pretty much all MAGA has come to stand for, and attempt some new national accord.

#27 | Posted by moder8 at 2026-10-10 02:03 PM | Reply

A mature person recognizes a threat and destroys it

Magat scum are a direct threat to me and my loved ones

Fuck them, they deserve nothing but disdain and the consequences of their vote

They can have my forgiveness and "rising above my hatred" when they come crawling and kiss my ass, but remember this essential fact

There is no reconciliation until THEY recognize the wrong they have committed, until THEY atone for their actions.

They are responsible. If THEY want reconciliation they need to change

good luck with that

Change will come from suffering

Maybe

Too stupid or too evil people won't change even from suffering

And since their stupidity and evil is harming me and mine

Fuck em

#28 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-10 02:08 PM | Reply

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