Rural West Virginia Town Voted 76 Percent for Trump -- Now it's Starving

" 'You guys just love taking shots at these people and letting them know that you take pleasure in their suffering. And then you wonder why they have as much disdain for as you as you do for them and consistently vote against people they associate with your ilk.

#16 | Posted by sentinel'



They started the disdain first. They convinced themselves that dems are pedophile protectors. They stripped the rights from women. They tried to overthrow the government.

They deserve disdain and worse

#20 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-10 12:52 PM"



Personally, I get no joy in seeing fellow Americans suffering regardless of their political views.



That said, it's impossible to avoid the obvious:

Most (all?) of these folks were warned about what would likely happen by voting for Mr. Trump. The experience of Mr. Trump's first administration alone should have made those warnings unnecessary (besides his other previous failures/failings). Combine that with what Mr. Trump said what he would do in his 2024 campaign speeches! How much sympathy can one have for folks so willfully ignorant? Do you feel sorry for someone who runs across the highway without looking (after being warned that it is dangerous) and then gets hit by a car? Add to that, many (most?) of these folks were eager(!) for the pain that would be inflicted upon others thinking it would only happen to SOMEONE ELSE! THAT is what is most disturbing (evil?) and it goes far beyond disdain IMHO.