Federal Agents Search Ilhan Omar's Home

She was 12 years old when she came here after being in a refugee camp from the age of 5. She was naturalized as a result of her father being naturalized when she was 17.



They are claiming she committed fraud by marrying her brother to get her green card. Can we say "witch hunt"? I knew you could.



Squirrel! Where are the Epstein files?



And Visitor once again proving what a buffoon he is.