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Monday, October 12, 2026

Federal Agents Search Ilhan Omar's Home

Trump and key allies have accused Omar of immigration fraud, and have called to expel her from the country

Posted by retort at 10:15 AM | 49 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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-- Jameel Jaffer (@jameeljaffer.bsky.social) 8:58 AM Â· Oct 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Blacklisting and intimidation just before an Election... how very Hitlerian of DJT.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-12 10:30 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Too bad she didn't resist this legal search.

#2 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-10-12 10:31 AM | Reply

This woman doesn't have a strong opponent in this election, does she?

#3 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-12 10:40 AM | Reply

A Hail Mary from a doomed MAGA. Red meat for orange dogs.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-12 10:41 AM | Reply

It all suggests that Trump will attempt to run wild with the midterms. Buckle up.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-12 10:42 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

I hope the agents thoroughly investigated her panty drawer.

#6 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-10-12 10:48 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

I'll bet you do, pervert.

#7 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-10-12 10:54 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

so. Dems raided Trump's house and planted evidence

#8 | Posted by Maverick at 2026-10-12 11:09 AM | Reply | Funny: 2

Trump and MAGA dream target:

Democrat? CHECK.
Woman? CHECK.
Black? CHECK.
Muslim? CHECK

#9 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-12 11:14 AM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 2

Communist? CHECK
Illegally married her brother to get a green card? CHECK
Hates America? CHECK

#10 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-10-12 11:34 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

Visitor describing herself is very amusing.

Whats odd is I always assumed they were a man.

#11 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-12 11:36 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Watching this on Steve Lookner's Agenda Free TV. This seems to be only going on at Omar's DC home. I'm not sure what that means. High strangeness, indeed.

#12 | Posted by Karabekian at 2026-10-12 11:44 AM | Reply

Oh, good... now Mavis is going to supply the proof that Evidence was planted.

Or not, right?

#13 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-12 11:47 AM | Reply

Couldn't have been done better than Kim Jong Un himself.

#14 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-12 11:48 AM | Reply

"I'm not sure what that means"

I know exactly what it means.

The mid-term and accountability is coming and Trumpy and his co-conspirators are getting desperate.

Desperate to hold on to power for the sake of power so that they continue to abuse that power.

#15 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-12 11:55 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Lookner just now reiterated that there is no indication that her Minneapolis home is likewise being searched. Wouldn't that be the usual protocol if it were a broad search? It seems they are looking for something fairly specific related to that particular property.

#16 | Posted by Karabekian at 2026-10-12 11:56 AM | Reply

I'd wager they're on a witch hunt desperately looking for anything to pin her with.

Ilhan Omar has been on Trump's hit list ever since her learned her name.

#17 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-12 12:00 PM | Reply

so. Dems raided Trump's house and planted evidence

#8 | Posted by Maverick at 2026-10-12 11:09 AM | Reply

Democrats put all those documents in trumps bathroom?

Let's see a link for that, bozo. Memes don't count.

#18 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-12 12:04 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

She was 12 years old when she came here after being in a refugee camp from the age of 5. She was naturalized as a result of her father being naturalized when she was 17.

They are claiming she committed fraud by marrying her brother to get her green card. Can we say "witch hunt"? I knew you could.

Squirrel! Where are the Epstein files?

And Visitor once again proving what a buffoon he is.

#19 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-12 12:05 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

#17 Under the Wide Net Scenario, perhaps the feds simply couldn't get a judge to sign off on a warrant In Minnesota.

#20 | Posted by Karabekian at 2026-10-12 12:07 PM | Reply

"You will respect my authori-tie!"
- Donald "Cartman" Trump

#21 | Posted by cbob at 2026-10-12 12:10 PM | Reply

#19 Isn't the popular story that "she married her brother"
in order to facilitate his immigration status, not hers?

#22 | Posted by Karabekian at 2026-10-12 12:11 PM | Reply

On the Reuters feed, Feds are bringing out boxes and putting them in a gray van right now

#23 | Posted by Karabekian at 2026-10-12 12:14 PM | Reply

They are trying to find anything they can to justify revoking her US citizenship.

Destroying Omar or getting her tossed from the country would be a huge win for maga just before the midterms.

But.. I still don't think this is THE October Surprise.

So.. Stand back and stand by and keep your powder dry and choose your targets carefully!

#24 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-12 12:16 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

#22 Yeah, that's the republican propaganda. You can Google her to learn the truth. But people would rather believe the salacious BS.

#25 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-12 12:17 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Fascists gonna fascist.

#26 | Posted by TFDNihilist at 2026-10-12 12:50 PM | Reply

Remember that big raid of the Fulton County Board of Elections? That produced...just what, other than pix of Tusli in black? Same thing here, just a demonstration of a fascist state...

IN THE MEANTIME RELEASE THE TRUMP-EPSTEIN FILES...

#27 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-12 01:12 PM | Reply

Too bad she didn't resist this legal search.

#2 | Posted by visitor_

"Stop calling us fascists wahhhh!"

#28 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-12 01:17 PM | Reply

Blacklisting and intimidation just before an Election...
#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-12 10:30 AM | Reply | Flag

This sounds really familiar.. Where have we seen this before?

#29 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-12 01:26 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

This sounds really familiar.. Where have we seen this before?

#29 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Nazi germany?

"Although Adolf Hitler had been appointed Chancellor in January 1933, the Nazi Party (NSDAP) did not yet hold absolute control. To secure an absolute majority in the Reichstag, the Nazi regime orchestrated a campaign to suppress, criminalize, and silence political opponents."

#30 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-12 02:07 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"... a campaign to suppress, criminalize, and silence political opponents."

Interesting how history (and definitions) are rhyming with this more recent rwing authoritarian white nationalist party.

#31 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-12 02:15 PM | Reply

Shoot a MAGAT for Jesus

#32 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-12 02:28 PM | Reply

Her father was a warlord and should have been executed and not given the gift of US citizenship. And she married her brother. And she hates America.

#33 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-10-12 02:47 PM | Reply

" #22 Yeah, that's the republican propaganda. You can Google her to learn the truth. But people would rather believe the salacious BS.

#25 | POSTED BY CHANTRESSE AT 2026-10-12 12:17 PM | REPLY | FLAG"

It was reported by the Star Tribune, but you knew that.

#34 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-12 02:47 PM | Reply

It is interesting to see the left oppose raising a politician's residence all of a sudden.

#35 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-12 02:48 PM | Reply

It's not interest reading deplorable Trumping MAGAts go full retard to defend fascism.

#36 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-12 02:49 PM | Reply

Where have we seen this before?
#29 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Nazi germany?
#30 | POSTED BY SPEAKSOFTLY

Yep.

Trump's favorite period in history.

#37 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-12 02:50 PM | Reply

Patricide Jeff cheered when his fellow MAGAt killed Melissa Hortman in her residence.

#38 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-12 02:51 PM | Reply

-Trump's favorite period in history.

You think?

what about the US between our founding and the Civil War?

Unlike the Holocaust, nobody had to pretend they didn't know what was going on. It was out in the open.....outright slavery and all the benefits that came with it. Wealth, political support, rape, murder, etc......pretty fucking cool time for a guy like him.

#39 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-12 02:58 PM | Reply

I hope she sues the living fuck out of the obese Orange pedo.

#40 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-10-12 03:00 PM | Reply

You think?

Yes.

#41 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-12 03:04 PM | Reply

"pretty fucking cool time for a guy like him."

He'd be unhappy in both times.

No McDonald's.

#42 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-12 03:06 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

42 Hardtack and lukewarm coffee isn't quite the treat a McMuffin & hash browns (and Shamrock Shake) are.

#43 | Posted by Karabekian at 2026-10-12 03:13 PM | Reply

A question of curiosity for both pro and anti Trump DR scenesters:

Where do you place Trump as a president in relation to Nixon?

#44 | Posted by Karabekian at 2026-10-12 03:22 PM | Reply

Pres Historians rank Nixon low at around 14th, and DJT dead last or near it; some of the conservatives put him in the bottom 5.

Personally, having lived (so far) through both, and as bad as Nixon was a Crook, Warmonger, traitor to the People, and all round low life... he was never as purely evil a POS as is the Gangster Trump, who has completely sold out the country and our allies for his personal gain and his enormous ego.

Tricky Dick was bad enough, but he never slaughtered 100's of thousands of children, mostly by starvation... so he could give himself and his oligarch owners tax cuts.


#45 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-12 03:33 PM | Reply

-Trump's favorite period in history.

You think?

what about the US between our founding and the Civil War?

Unlike the Holocaust, nobody had to pretend they didn't know what was going on. It was out in the open.....outright slavery and all the benefits that came with it. Wealth, political support, rape, murder, etc......pretty fucking cool time for a guy like him.

#39 | Posted by eberly

His wife said he read hitler's speeches, not american history.

#46 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-12 03:34 PM | Reply

It is interesting to see the left oppose raising a politician's residence all of a sudden.

#35 | Posted by BellRinger

It's interesting to see the right oppose prosecuting a politician for an attempted coup. Or stealing and hiding classified documents.

#47 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-12 03:35 PM | Reply

Remember the big time show the Democrats and the FBI made of the politically motivated raids on Trump? Boxes of unrelated documents were laid out as if they meant something. Contrast that to this legal investigation, the FBI is not turning it into a big show. They are maintaining silence, like you would for a legal investigation.

#48 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-10-12 03:37 PM | Reply

#45 Interesting. Nixon did kill plenty of children in his secret bombing campaigns in Laos and Cambodia, though. I think he denied such campaigns even existed to his dying day, so far as I can recall.

#49 | Posted by Karabekian at 2026-10-12 03:39 PM | Reply

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