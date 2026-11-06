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Friday, November 06, 2026

Stephen Miller to Replace Susie Wiles

President Donald Trump on Friday announced White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller will be promoted to chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles.

Posted by qcp at 05:41 PM | 28 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

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After Republicans were soundly defeated in Tuesday's midterm elections, the GOP's knives are coming out for Stephen Miller. https://mrf.lu/2VXhM[image or embed]

" The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 10:30 AM Nov 5, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

He must have a really nice butt!

He's Trump's Goebbels.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-06 02:05 PM | Reply

"Stephen Miller"

The bastard child of Roy Cohn and Hitler.

#2 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-11-06 02:09 PM | Reply

Surprised it took this long, but it must be said Old Yeller had some pretty pressing business to attend to: pipes, the movement of water, behavior of algae, and a safe room to autograph, etc., etc., etc. Guess it must have been Susie's name on all those Dump Diaper Don votes, eh? Anyhoo, Steven Miller is perfect for chief of staff in Trump's crumbling bunker. Basically, Eichmann with his bags packed. "Wo ist Steiner?!?"

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-11-06 02:16 PM | Reply

Left with nothing but ghouls because the rest of the rats are leaving the ship

#4 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-11-06 02:19 PM | Reply

"Sir, we struck an iceberg and we're going down fast!"

"Quick, re-arrange the deck furniture and blame the migrant crew members!"

"Aye aye, Sir!"


"FUNNY"

#5 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-06 02:21 PM | Reply

"Wiles resigned Thursday night, a senior White House source told MS NOW. Wiles told Trump, who was said to be angry with her following the GOP's huge election losses, "let me make this easy on you - I am going to resign," MS NOW reported"

Puleeeze! The only person DJT is NOT angry with is DJT.

Nothing bad is ever his fault, just ask him.

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-06 02:57 PM | Reply

Doubling down on the Nazism? This is not a surprise.

#7 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-06 03:02 PM | Reply

So i guess trump's reaction to being rejected is to burn it all down.

How totally surprising.

#8 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-11-06 03:03 PM | Reply

Oh this will be epic. That bald Nazi midget won't last 3 months.

#9 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-06 03:11 PM | Reply

Trump needs to ram through his nominees immediately. Come January the Dem Senate will likely oppose every single nominee regardless of qualifications. They have the political capital to do so.

#10 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-11-06 03:16 PM | Reply

" Trump needs to ram through his nominees immediately."

If Mitch McConnell could talk, he'd demand we wait until the new Congress is seated, because decisions like those should be decided by the electorate.

/s

#11 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-11-06 03:24 PM | Reply

The mediocre norm of whites failing up.

#12 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-06 03:25 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Trump needs to ram through his nominees immediately.

Sure sure. They'll get right on that. Right after they vote to impeach Whiskey Pete.

#13 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-06 03:26 PM | Reply

Trump needs to ram through his nominees immediately. Come January the Dem Senate will likely oppose every single nominee regardless of qualifications. They have the political capital to do so.

#10 | Posted by BellRinger

So you think trump needs to leave an even BIGGER mark on the country than he already has?

Moron.

#14 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-11-06 03:30 PM | Reply

They have the political capital to do so.

#10 | POSTED BY BELLRINGER

Thanks Obama!

#15 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-06 03:31 PM | Reply

It's like switching out Martin Bormann for Heinrich Himmler

When Trump's gone, Stephen Miller is going to be an American pariah. So will many of Trump's cohorts.

"Good NAZIs" were a thing in post-WWII. "I never supported Hitler" approach. We're onto them.

Miller will have to move out of his military housing by January 20, 2029. Nowhere to hide.

#16 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-06 03:41 PM | Reply

Trump needs to ram through his nominees immediately.

Can Elon afford early retirement packages for that many SCOTUS Justices?

#17 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-06 03:42 PM | Reply

This move says bipartisan cooperation won't happen. It's clear the vast majority of America doesn't want what the Trump cabal and feckless Republicans are selling.

And when all the malfeasance - corruption, Iran, immigration, etc etc - is widely decimated to the American public, Medicaid cuts cynically enacted to take effect after the election, rural hospitals closing, prices still high, Trump vetoing Dem legislation designed to help average Americans, Republicans won't stand a chance at winning the WH.

#18 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-06 03:51 PM | Reply

Trump vetoing Dem legislation designed to help average Americans, Republicans won't stand a chance at winning the WH.

#18 | POSTED BY AMERICANUNITY

Works for me.

Yup. This how democracy works. For Democrats. We don't need to buy more guns and ammo we don't send in the jack booted thugs we don't send in the national guard we don't boo we don't cry ...

... we vote.

#19 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-06 03:56 PM | Reply

Time to queue up 'Take the Money and Run'? Do I have the right Steve Miller?

#20 | Posted by kwrx25 at 2026-11-06 04:04 PM | Reply

Trump needs to ram through his nominees immediately. Come January the Dem Senate will likely oppose every single nominee regardless of qualifications. They have the political capital to do so.

#10 | Posted by BellRinge

Is there a magat scum in the country qualified to pour piss out of a boot with the instructions written on the heel? let alone something like Dept of Defense or HHS?

#21 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-11-06 04:04 PM | Reply

Miller must have a nice butt.

#22 | Posted by moder8 at 2026-11-06 04:12 PM | Reply

More likely a tight sphincter.

#23 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-06 04:22 PM | Reply

Probably a power move by Miller.

There's likely all manner of bottom feeding s*&^bags currently making a case for their ascension at someone else's expense, especially at the higher levels where it's easier to paint someone as part of the problem of the loss.

#24 | Posted by jpw at 2026-11-06 04:33 PM | Reply

The mediocre norm of whites failing up.

Whitey men. He dumped all the executive women.

Just like 2016 and 2024, Trump can only beat women.

#25 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-11-06 04:39 PM | Reply

They have the political capital to do so.
#10 | POSTED BY BELLRINGER

You think the Republicans left standing are going to rush Trump's agenda through? Trump's an emasculated lame duck.

They've got to protect their phoney baloney jobs!

#26 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-11-06 04:44 PM | Reply

Will he be donning a Haldeman wig?

#27 | Posted by ExpectingReign at 2026-11-06 05:15 PM | Reply

He's going to run out of Loyalists sooner rather than later.... and the one's he still has are the dumbest of their breed.

But he'll always have Visitor.

#28 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-06 05:34 PM | Reply

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