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Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Key Long-Range Missiles 90 Percent Depleted

Sources tell Zeteo the percentage of critical long-range missiles that the Trump administration has depleted in its failing war is in 'at least the high nineties.'

Posted by retort at 07:41 AM | 31 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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-- Shipwreck (@shipwreck75.bsky.social) 8:58 PM Â· Aug 13, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Must be Biden's fault, right?

#1 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-08-18 08:02 AM | Reply

If Putin himself was in the oval bordello, he could not have done a better job destroying our alliances and defenses as the orange chomo has.

Expect Russian military operations against Poland in the very near future.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-18 08:04 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 4

Good. Maybe a little less killing.

#3 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-08-18 08:22 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

We spend a trillion dollars a year on defense

And this is what we get

Criminal negligence

#4 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-08-18 08:23 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Criminal negligence

#4 | Posted by truthhurts

According to BILL, "very smart" criminal negligence.

I'll bet no one here even knew there was such a thing.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-18 08:42 AM | Reply

#3

Yep. Having US military capability significantly reduced is a GOOD thing.

#6 | Posted by DarkVader at 2026-08-18 08:51 AM | Reply

Big deal! The US military is the world leader in High T. And sauerkraut consumption! All thanks to our president's glorious leadership!
--Drinky Pete, pulling his nose out of his boss' nether regions to comment

#7 | Posted by catdog at 2026-08-18 08:52 AM | Reply

Trump has the intellect of a goldfish, and his behavior is driven entirely by sick pride and the acquisition of money.

MAGA was told, TWO YEARS AGO, that Donald would start a war with Iran and then lose it.

Oh, no. But you people knew better. You just knew. You believed every lie that dripped from that orange, maggoty face.

Good job.

#8 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-18 08:58 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Lie, deny, lie and then keep telling bigger iies ~~ it's Trump's m.o.

Blame the feather-weights+ in the Trump controlled Congress for ignoring the War Powers Act.

Not that THAT gets Hegseth and Trump off the hook. One is just as incompetent as the other. The blind leading the blind.

#9 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-08-18 09:19 AM | Reply

Criminal negligence

That's what you get when you elect a 34 count convicted felon.

#10 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-18 09:22 AM | Reply

"But it was fun firing them off!"

"I shot an arrow in the air
Where it lands, I do not care
I got it wholesale."
--Curly Howard

#11 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-18 09:25 AM | Reply

>Sources
- those responsible for leaking the information "are being hunted down" aggressively.

web.archive.org

#12 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-08-18 09:41 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Daddysfist supports the use of long range missiles on middle schools.

#13 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-18 09:44 AM | Reply

Russia is moving war ships into position in the Baltic Sea to be in striking distance of key NATO resources while Trump destroys the US military.

#14 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-08-18 09:57 AM | Reply

A Mehdi Hasan founded news site, same guy that calls all non-Muslims animals and cattle, and comparing homosexuals to pedophiles.

This site dragging itself into the mud.

#15 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-18 09:58 AM | Reply

CSAMRUNT gets his kiddie porn from twitter.

#16 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-18 10:08 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

A South Korean point of view... www.youtube.com

Chris Norland is one of my favorite influencers. He is Vietnamese and was one of the babies boatlifted out after the fall of Hanoi, adopted by an American family, raised and educated in the US, and is now working abroad.

#17 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-08-18 10:16 AM | Reply

We still got all them nukes just sitting around doing nothing.

"If we have them, why can't we use them?" (DJT)

Whenever I hear bad news on the news (which is every day now obviously) I realize now it can always be worse. And usually is by the next day.

#18 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-18 10:22 AM | Reply

I call BS on this nonsense.

I also have a bridge for sale.

#19 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-18 10:37 AM | Reply

Russia is moving war ships into position in the Baltic Sea to be in striking distance of key NATO resources while Trump destroys the US military.

#14 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-08-18 09:57 AM | Reply | Flag:

Now there is a historically hard hitting power, the Russian Navy. They absolutely crushed Ukraine's Navy in the Black Sea. They'll easily smash Norway, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Germany at the same time and nothing at all will go wrong for them.

#20 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-08-18 10:38 AM | Reply

Fortunately for the decomposing orange chomo there's no shortage of food carts for him to hide in.

#21 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-18 10:43 AM | Reply

Oh look, the "winningest war in history" just discovered it has used up 90-plus percent of the good missiles. High nineties, even. That's not a stockpile anymore, that's a mall kiosk.

Trump launched this thing in February like a guy who just found a half-empty bottle of cheap hootch and decided it was champagne night. Now the cupboard's bare, the factories are still ramping up, and the only thing left is the ceremonial "we're making more than ever" press conference while Pete Hegseth stares blankly at an empty shelf and pretends it's full of invisible munitions.

Republicans, remember: you asked for the tangerine narcoleptic diaper filler short-fingered vulgarian who treats national security like a late-night informercial barker. "But wait, there's more!"

Except there isn't. Just the sound of the last Tomahawk whistling into the void and a memo that says "please send thoughts and prayers, and also more billions."

Next up: the Pentagon announces a new initiative to hurl empty shipping crates and strongly worded tweets. That should hold China and Russia for at least fifteen seconds.

#22 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-08-18 10:51 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Yeah it's ok that we are almost out of ammo.

We won this war what? 32 times now?

I think we made our point.

That point being- We are terrible at this.

Time to declare victory and take our aircraft carrier battle groups and go home now?

#23 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-18 11:11 AM | Reply

We spend a trillion dollars a year on defense

#4 | Posted by truthhurts

Everyone should be asking where the trillion dollars per year is going.. and why they think they need another half trillion. Iran and Ukraine are kicking butt on MUCH smaller budgets.

#24 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-08-18 11:30 AM | Reply

Iran is proud of you clowns.

#25 | Posted by fortfisher at 2026-08-18 11:33 AM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

Everyone should be asking where the trillion dollars per year is going.

Trump's Qatar bank account.

#26 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-18 11:37 AM | Reply

Iran is proud of you clowns.
#25 | POSTED BY FARTFISTER

No one is proud of you.

Especially not your parents.

#27 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-18 11:38 AM | Reply

Iran and Ukraine are willing to take Human Deaths and Mutilation on industrial scale.

Are We?

Especially, AMERICAN Deaths and Mutilation.

Americans love to PLAY at war.

They don't love the reality of death.

They think a big enough Military Budget will make War Bloodless.

Thats what the $1.5 Trillion is supposed to Buy,"Games without Frontiers, War without Tears".

But it Never really does.

#28 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-18 11:40 AM | Reply

"They don't love the reality of death."

If you love the "reality of death" then there is most likely something very wrong with you.

#29 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-18 11:58 AM | Reply

Iran is proud of you clowns.

#25 | POSTED BY FORTFISHER

It's not good enough for a free people that some demented orange fatso starts a war without asking their permission.

But beyond that, who is Iran proud of?

We both know it has to be Trump, who has inflated them to the status of a world power.

#30 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-18 12:15 PM | Reply

who is Iran proud of?

At this point, themselves.

They've made America, with our trillion dollar pentagon budget, seem like an absolute joke.

#31 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-18 12:21 PM | Reply

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