Hegseth Vows Public Firing Squad Execution

Hegseth faces bipartisan backlash over public execution for Fort Hood shooter

www.politico.com



Republican Sen. John Curtis of Utah urged Hegseth to "reconsider" the decision.



"A civilization erodes when it cultivates an appetite for executions as a form of entertainment," Curtis said on X. "Secretary Hegseth's plan to livestream the Fort Hood execution risks feeding that appetite."



Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), one of the most vocal GOP critics of Hegseth's management of the Pentagon, similarly ripped the effort as "beyond disgusting" on Thursday. "Public executions are what oppressive dictatorships like Iran and Afghanistan do. It should not be happening in America," he said.



A former senior Trump administration official also criticized the move. Joe Kent, who led the National Counterterrorism Center before resigning in March in protest over the Iran war, criticized the tactic as "beneath the dignity" of the country.



"Streaming his execution is not just a stain on our morality -- it also gives the terrorists free propaganda that they will use to radicalize & recruit more terrorists like Hassan [sic]," Kent said on X. ...