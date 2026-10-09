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Friday, October 09, 2026

Hegseth Vows Public Firing Squad Execution

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth vowed in an interview this week that the execution of the man who killed 13 people in a mass shooting at Fort Hood in 2009 would be "public."

Posted by REDIAL at 07:32 PM | 41 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/10/07

Status: user

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Foucault wrote about this. It's meant to terrify and control the public. It's a spectacle for domination. www.nytimes.com/2026/10/08/u ...

[image or embed]

-- Wajahat Ali (@wajali.bsky.social) 8:26 PM Â· Oct 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

You first, Petey.

Also, this ain't happening and the U.S. military is a world-wide joke.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-08 09:44 PM | Reply

Christ these people are sick

Given this administration's track record this televised murder will be a fiasco

#2 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-08 10:07 PM | Reply

Nazis gonna Nazi.... right, Jeffy?

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-08 10:07 PM | Reply

Pete Hegseth has been committing war crimes and perhaps he should suffer a similar fate

#4 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-08 10:08 PM | Reply

Can gassing people with foreign names be far behind public executions of such?

It's only breaking almost 100 years of American Tradition.

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-08 10:15 PM | Reply

I remind people that Piggy pardoned some US soldiers convicted of war crimes including murdering civilians

#6 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-08 10:18 PM | Reply

Bread ($5000) and Circuses (live-streamed executions).

#7 | Posted by TrueBlue at 2026-10-08 10:26 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Not going to happen. He's inherited Trump's big mouth.

#8 | Posted by willowby at 2026-10-08 10:40 PM | Reply

Yeah, Willowby, they don't really mean it.

Sure.

#9 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-08 11:01 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Welcome to North Korea. This is what they do. Just sayin

#10 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-10-08 11:10 PM | Reply

This is what they do. Just sayin

Same for Iran and Afghanistan.

#11 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-08 11:19 PM | Reply

Same for Iran and Afghanistan.

Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-08 11:19 PM | Reply

Yeppers

#12 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-10-08 11:21 PM | Reply

Not going to happen. He's inherited Trump's big mouth.
#8 | Posted by willowby

The Department of War order for execution by firing squad was on Facebook.
Are you saying that was fake?

I do have to wonder if they're gonna Bonnie and Clyde him. Tsarnev him. Rodney King him, except with bullets.
I know they want to.

#13 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-08 11:54 PM | Reply


Welcome to North Korea. This is what they do. Just sayin
#10 | POSTED BY LAURAMOHR

True, which isn't as bad as Canada where they recommended they off you for just being depressed teen.

In 2023, a federal parliamentary committee recommended changing Canada's laws to allow certain minors under 18 to access MAID if deemed capable of making that decision.

The committee also recommended that a minor's decision could take priority over their parents' wishes.
www.parl.ca

#14 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-09 12:51 AM | Reply

Captain Relevant strikes again!

#15 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-09 01:10 AM | Reply

"The committee also recommended that a minor's decision could take priority over their parents' wishes."

Terrible news for parents who think they own their children.

#16 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-09 01:16 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Canada is worse than North Korea!

This is peak stupidity, oneironut. I dare you to do better.

#17 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-09 01:44 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

This is peak stupidity, oneironut.

He doesn't seem to understand the difference between a committee report and a law.

What it has to do with public executions is also a bit of a mystery.

#18 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-09 01:48 AM | Reply

This is what we've sunk to here in "The Land of the Free." Public executions for sport.

The America we grew up in is gone and will never return. We live in its festering corpse now.

#19 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-09 08:45 AM | Reply

"You should get life in front of a firing squad!!"

-Frank Burns, Sec. of Defense

#20 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-09 08:57 AM | Reply

#14 | Posted by oneironaut

Off-topic as usual, you retarded pile of ----.

#21 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-09 10:31 AM | Reply

I am not for executions public or private.

But ... If we are going to execute our people shouldn't they all be public?

So that the public can decide if that is what they really want happening?

If the botched execution of the woman in Tennessee had been televised I bet there would not be any more executions in America. For at least for a while until they forget how horrible it was.. again.

#22 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-09 11:41 AM | Reply

Terrible news for parents who think they own their children.

#16 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-09 01:16 AM | Reply | Flag:

Just wait till that fucker does something really stupid and destroys someone's property. You'll see how fast a parent owns that child.

#23 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-09 02:05 PM | Reply

Livestreaming the execution is sick and disgusting, but also perfectly in character for Pete Testosterone. He probably sports wood every time he thinks about it. If he's sober enough.

#24 | Posted by cbob at 2026-10-09 03:40 PM | Reply

JD Vance casts doubt on firing squad execution and says he will not watch it
www.bbc.com

... US Vice-President JD Vance has cast doubt on the Pentagon's plans to livestream a firing squad execution of the Fort Hood shooter.

Talking with reporters, Vance expressed doubt that it would happen as planned, saying: "I don't know that that's actually going to happen".

He added, that "if it's through live stream, I'm not going to be watching it". Vance described the actions by former US Army major Nidal Hasan as "the worst terrorist attack on American soil outside of 9/11".

Hasan fatally shot 13 unarmed US soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009, injuring another 32. His execution by firing squad would be the first military execution in more than 60 years. ...


#25 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 04:15 PM | Reply

"I don't know that that's actually going to happen".

Vance is leaving millions in Pay Per View fees on the table.

Money that could go right to his boss's pockets.

And not to the American People.

#26 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-09 04:17 PM | Reply

Hegseth faces bipartisan backlash over public execution for Fort Hood shooter
www.politico.com

... "I absolutely support the sentence of death, but live-streaming executions is what jihadists do," Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.), a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, said in a social media post. "America is better than that."

Republican Sen. John Curtis of Utah urged Hegseth to "reconsider" the decision.

"A civilization erodes when it cultivates an appetite for executions as a form of entertainment," Curtis said on X. "Secretary Hegseth's plan to livestream the Fort Hood execution risks feeding that appetite."

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), one of the most vocal GOP critics of Hegseth's management of the Pentagon, similarly ripped the effort as "beyond disgusting" on Thursday. "Public executions are what oppressive dictatorships like Iran and Afghanistan do. It should not be happening in America," he said.

A former senior Trump administration official also criticized the move. Joe Kent, who led the National Counterterrorism Center before resigning in March in protest over the Iran war, criticized the tactic as "beneath the dignity" of the country.

"Streaming his execution is not just a stain on our morality -- it also gives the terrorists free propaganda that they will use to radicalize & recruit more terrorists like Hassan [sic]," Kent said on X. ...


#27 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 04:49 PM | Reply

CAN'T WAIT TO SEE THIS GUY'S HEAD EXPLODE...
AND AS FAR AS " YOU PEOPLE" ARE CONCERNED...

---when Kirk was executed IN PUBLIC ,many if not most of you celebrated..
So yet again/ take your 2 faced lying hypocritical outrage and SHOVE IT up your clownshack.

#28 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-10-09 06:12 PM | Reply

Murdered. Murdered in public. Yes, some people were excited for it, like Luigi murdering the CEO.

Completely different context than a state ordered execution.

#29 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-09 06:30 PM | Reply

Wouldn't it be ironic if Hegseth was charged and found guilty of murder for the Venezuelan boat murders, is condemned to death and his execution was televised?

#30 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-09 06:47 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#27 Republican Sen. John Curtis of Utah urged Hegseth to "reconsider" the decision.

"A civilization erodes when it cultivates an appetite for executions as a form of entertainment," Curtis said on X. "Secretary Hegseth's plan to livestream the Fort Hood execution risks feeding that appetite." ...

I agree with Sen Curtis.

Especially the "cultivates an appetite for executions as a form of entertainment" aspect.

#31 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 08:22 PM | Reply

It would be cool if the Senate had the power to stop this monstrosity, but oh well

#32 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-09 08:29 PM | Reply

I'm kinda surprised it isn't being promoted like their cheezy WH MMA extravaganza. You gotta to know that if those sociopathic ghouls believed they could actually make money off this man's death, they'd hold it Prime Time on Trump's new helicopter pad, with a light show and everything! With the play-by-play co-anchored by Joe Rogan & Steven Miller. Just think of the lucrative ad revenue possibilities.

#33 | Posted by dutch46 at 2026-10-09 08:29 PM | Reply

They will blow it and he will only be wounded his gofundme will be like 10M

#34 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-09 08:42 PM | Reply

...can't execute him twice you know...

#35 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-09 08:42 PM | Reply

What a barbaric idea!

Only two countries in the world have public executions:

Iran and Afghanistan.

Hegseth and that entire cabal are evil.

#36 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-10-09 08:59 PM | Reply

@#36

Only 2 countries held known public executions last year. The U.S. is preparing for its first in 90 years.
www.cbsnews.com

... The list of countries that still carry out public executions, whether on video or in a public place, is very short and almost entirely countries accused of human rights violations.

Afghanistan and Iran are the only two known countries to execute anyone publicly in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, according to Amnesty International. Yemen publicly executed multiple people in 2021, according to the group. ...


#37 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 09:08 PM | Reply

Impeach Hegseth! It should have been when he first leaked war plans to a reporter

#38 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-09 09:09 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Hegseth also should have been fired by his boss when he leaked war plans to a reporter.

But no, Republicans stand by Trump, no matter what.

This is just who Republicans are.

Republicans have been working diligently towards this manner of government for at least forty years.

#39 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-09 09:17 PM | Reply

Afghanistan and Iran are the only two known countries to execute anyone publicly

Saudi Arabia has an odd quirk where they decapitate prisoners "in private", and then sew the head back on and display the body in public. To send a message.

#40 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-09 09:18 PM | Reply

I would imagine that not even this sc would allow this. I see a 7-2 vote against it

#41 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-09 09:22 PM | Reply

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