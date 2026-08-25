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Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Dolly Parton Dies

Dolly Parton, who rose from a loving if impoverished upbringing in the mountains of East Tennessee to become the "Queen of Country" music, a Hollywood star, and a beloved American icon, has died, her family announced on Tuesday. Parton was 80.

Posted by lee_the_agent at 02:19 PM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lee_the_agent

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/08/24

Status: user

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Missed the "Dolly Departin'" headline opportunity.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-25 02:17 PM | Reply

I'm gonna miss them.

#2 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-08-25 02:20 PM | Reply

Dolly Parton - Jolene

www.youtube.com

Dolly Parton - 9 To 5 (Official Video)

www.youtube.com

Rest in Dollywood

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-25 02:21 PM | Reply

#2 ahahahha!

That's why you da man!

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-25 02:23 PM | Reply

"Never ignore your roots " your home or your hair."

Indeed. Voice, style, personality, all put to more than just personal use. Beyond well done. RIP.

#5 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-25 02:24 PM | Reply

I liked her as a person. But I was tepid on her music. RIP

#6 | Posted by moder8 at 2026-08-25 02:25 PM | Reply

A beautiful person inside and out.

#7 | Posted by cbob at 2026-08-25 02:25 PM | Reply

She could be really funny:

"I was so fat that when I had to haul ass, I had to make two trips!"

more
www.youtube.com

#8 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-25 02:28 PM | Reply

Named my dog Jolene after the song.

#9 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-25 02:29 PM | Reply

What a wonderful woman.

WTF?

Trumpy is 80 too.

#10 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-25 02:32 PM | Reply

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