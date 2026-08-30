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Sunday, August 30, 2026

Executive Order Renaming Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

"The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don't expect to doing much business with Ontario any longer."

Posted by lfthndthrds at 02:30 PM | 59 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lfthndthrds

Joined 2006/01/29
Visited 2026/08/30

Status: user

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-- Kolina Koltai (@koltai.bsky.social) 3:38 AM Â· Aug 30, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Related ...

www.nbcnews.com

... "So, the lake change, Lake of America, was something I've been thinking about for a long time.

Actually, as you know, we took something called the Gulf of Mexico. We changed it, and now it's very routinely the Gulf of America. So, if you think about it, we have a gulf and we have a lake," he said.

"Now, all we need is an ocean. So, maybe we'll have to change the name of the Atlantic and/or the Pacific. Maybe we'll change them both." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 02:16 PM | Reply

Yawn. Most people will still be calling it the Gulf of Ontario, just like Lake Mexico.

#2 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-08-27 02:16 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

He's such a petty little B.

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-27 02:19 PM | Reply

Petty doesn't even begin to cover it, Corky.

#4 | Posted by cbob at 2026-08-27 02:27 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

Maybe, after the ocean(s), Pres Trump will rename the Epstein Files the Trump-America Files?

He does seem to like seeing his name on things ...


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 02:33 PM | Reply

Lewzer quotes:

"Why Is @BarackObama constantly issuing executive orders that are major power grabs of authority?"

"The country wasn't based on executive orders,"

"Right now, Obama goes around signing executive orders. He can't even get along with the Democrats, and he goes around signing all these executive orders. It's a basic disaster. You can't do it."

#6 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-27 02:35 PM | Reply

The world doesn't give a ---- about Trumps pathetic executive orders. This just makes him an even bigger laughingstock.

#7 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-27 02:41 PM | Reply

It would however be hilarious if the Canucks pulled the same trick renaming Lake Michigan Lake Canada. MAGA heads would explode.

#8 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-27 02:47 PM | Reply

renaming Lake Michigan Lake Canada.

"Lake Epstein" is trending...

#9 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-27 03:01 PM | Reply | Funny: 5 | Newsworthy 1

"But we got the 140 gosh-darned Israeli hostages home, dadgummit!"


"FUNNY"

#10 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-27 03:10 PM | Reply

"We called him Old Yeller. The name had a sort of double meaning. One part meant that his short hair was a dingy yellow, a color that we called yeller' in those days. The other meant that when he opened his head, the sound he let out came closer to being a yell than a bark."
Fred Gipson, Old Yeller< /i>

#11 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-27 03:45 PM | Reply

Yet more evidence that the current President of the United States is an emotionally disabled fool.

I'm sure he now believes that he's won the war with Canada.

#12 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-27 04:01 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The PureTrumpStupid continues unabated.

#13 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-08-27 04:14 PM | Reply

@covie_93

-It is still Lake Ontario
-It is still the Gulf of Mexico
-It is still the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
-He is still a pedophile.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

#14 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-27 04:19 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 2

An urban youngster completing The Red Badge of Courage (Stephen Crane, 1895) would then be tempted to read Old Yeller (Fred Gipson, 1956), thinking that was the Southern or rural slang for "yellow" or "coward," and hence another war novel for an adventurous young library goer.

Oops!


#15 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-27 04:41 PM | Reply

25th ------- Amendment.

#16 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-27 06:25 PM | Reply

Take it up with the Natives.

Or Trump can just sing to himself,

"This land is my land
This land is my land ...
I don't care where it is ...
Or know any more words ..."

Zzz.

#17 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-27 07:32 PM | Reply

- "Lake Epstein" is trending...

Well, Epstein Island was already taken.

#18 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-27 07:53 PM | Reply

The Pathfinder - James Fenimore Cooper (1840)
www.goodreads.com

... Published in 1840, this was the second-to-last of the Leatherstocking Tales to be written, though in terms of the series' internal chronology, it's the third. Protagonist Natty Bumpo ("Pathfinder" is another of his many nicknames) here is in his late 30s. The French and Indian War is still raging; Cooper gives the date only as the late 1750s, but it's after the events of The Last of the Mohicans, which is set in 1757, so 1759 would probably be a best guess.

Our setting here is on and around Lake Ontario, the easternmost of the Great Lakes, which then and now formed the northern boundary of the western part of New York.

English civilian settlement at this time didn't extend to the lake, but the British army maintained a fort on the southern shore, at the mouth of the Oswego River.

When the book opens, we find two men and two women near the lake, headed for this fort; and they soon meet Natty and a couple of other men, sent from the fort to see them safely in. But even if they reach that haven safely, in this wartime wild ...


#19 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 08:55 PM | Reply

@#9 ... "Lake Epstein" is trending. ...

Whoa, if PM Carney ever made such an assertion, I suspect there would be a meltdown on 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Complete with soiled diapers.


#20 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 10:41 PM | Reply

if PM Carney ever made such an assertion

I'm hoping he has better things to do.

#21 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-27 10:57 PM | Reply

*** Dummkopf Trumpf Considering Re-Naming the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans ***

Look at all the imbeciles that voted for Senile Satan (80) on Tuesday 5 Nov 2024 who still support this mentally ill dotard that bankrupted the US economy for the sake of Israel, empowered Russia to target Europe, and squandered away American prestige in less than two years -- all while pocketing billions of dollars into the pockets of the Trumpf Crime Family (TCF) and sickening Americans with "Trumpf Diarrhea Syndrome."

And with "Exploding @ss Disease" comes a shortage of toilet paper thanks to Trumpf's stupid trade war with good ally and friend Canada.

Take a bow all of you who voted for this unhinged patient that is secretly receiving Alzheimer's treatment at American taxpayer's expense.



Source: Idiocracy

"FUNNY"

#22 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-27 11:04 PM | Reply

I guess I'm still more concerned about the ongoing global implications of a bunch of ethnosupremacist terrorists renaming the land known as Palestine Israel.

#23 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-08-27 11:04 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"FUNNY"


click image above for larger view

#24 | Posted by A_Friend at 2026-08-27 11:10 PM | Reply

@#21 ... I'm hoping he has better things to do. ...

Yeah, my guess would be that PM Carney is focused upon benefiting the great people of Canada.

That's his approach that I have been seeing in his appearances.


#25 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 11:20 PM | Reply

A_Douche is a ------- clown

#26 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-27 11:42 PM | Reply

PM Carney is focused upon benefiting the great people of Canada.

There is, of course, a rousing debate about that. At least he's not wasting time and resources renaming things.

#27 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-27 11:43 PM | Reply

#26 Apparently, you don't have me **KILLFILED**.

Interesting.

#28 | Posted by A_Friend at 2026-08-27 11:44 PM | Reply

---- off ------

#29 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-28 12:20 AM | Reply

#23 #23 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-08-27 11:04 PM | Reply | Flag: FTFY. I trust you approve.

"I guess I'm still more concerned about the ongoing global implications of a bunch of US taxpayer-funded ethnosupremacist terrorists armed with nuclear weapons renaming the land known as Palestine Israel."

"FUNNY"

#30 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-28 01:56 AM | Reply

Mr. FRIEND Why do you try to normalize Murders and Ethnic Cleansing?

Why do you never admit to doing this?

You are failing on the DR. Is that why you've backed off lately?

What happened to Censored?

He hasn't been around much.

Censored was open Bigotry.

Mr.FRIEND is more Subtle, but less Honest.

#31 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-28 03:24 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

"But we got the 140 gosh-darned Israeli hostages home, dadgummit!"

F*&^ off you stupid piece of s*&^.

#32 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-28 03:59 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

A. FIEND is back as I pointed out elsewhere on DR. CutiePie will be conducting a hit-and-run wall of text commentary to distract Americans from Israel's genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza any time now.



"FUNNY"

#33 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-28 04:04 AM | Reply

STFU moron.

#34 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-28 04:23 AM | Reply

The Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool should be renamed Lake Trump.

#35 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-08-28 09:33 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

The Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool should be renamed the Dead Sea.

#36 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-28 09:50 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Not Lake TrumpyKaka?

#37 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-28 01:42 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Lake AMERICA is the smallest of the GREAT LAKES!

Not very great!

#38 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-08-28 05:50 PM | Reply

Have some pride in America, you'll live longer.

#39 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-08-28 07:42 PM | Reply

Die sooner, you'll give America more life.

#40 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-28 07:57 PM | Reply

"The Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool should be renamed the Dead Sea@

The "Trump FUBARium"

Largest man-made algae preserve in world history.

#41 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-08-28 08:18 PM | Reply

Have some pride in America, you'll live longer.

---- that ----. If you had any pride in America, you'd agree.

The Gulf of America is the largest gulf in the world.

Not only is Lake America the smallest, but there's a Lake Superior that is the biggest.

You have some pride you double digit IQ inbred hick.

1.) Nothing is superior to America.

2.) Your loser messiah ------ up again. Own it, loser.

#42 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-08-28 09:29 PM | Reply

Lake Dontario!

#43 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-28 09:35 PM | Reply

#42

Relax Francis.

#44 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-28 09:36 PM | Reply

STFU Ho Chi Minh poser POS.

#45 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-08-28 09:53 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

More Trump stupidity. The megalonia is historically epic. I wish he'd finally stroke out.

#46 | Posted by willowby at 2026-08-28 11:45 PM | Reply

Megalomania

#47 | Posted by willowby at 2026-08-28 11:48 PM | Reply

More Trump stupidity.

It's actually pretty harmless. Comedic, in fact.

#48 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-28 11:50 PM | Reply

#48

Our whole political system is comedic. Their highest priority upon election is to start raising funds for reelection.

#49 | Posted by willowby at 2026-08-28 11:59 PM | Reply

It's actually pretty harmless. Comedic, in fact.

Bill Maher: "Trump is so mad at Canada, he renamed Lake Ontario Lake America ...
Liberals are very pissed at this.
They say you can't just go around renaming to suit your political agenda.
Just ask any Latinx birthing person."

#50 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-29 09:53 AM | Reply

There is a rumor that Canada is considering renaming Lake Superior to Lake Obama.

#51 | Posted by BBQ at 2026-08-29 11:34 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

*** Ontario Premier Doug Ford (C): "Lake Ontario, Now and Forever" ***

"Dummkopf Trumpf can call it whatever he wants but I can tell you that the rest of the world will always call it Lake Ontario," he said. "We're resilient and we're strong Canadians."

#52 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-29 03:43 PM | Reply

I hope Trump changes the name of Niagara Falls to Joe Biden Falls.

#53 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-29 06:05 PM | Reply

 

@#53

Probably more apropos to, as mentioned in #9, to change the name of Lake Michigan to Lake Epstein.


#54 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 06:30 PM | Reply

Trump has his faults, but he's no Kamala Harris.

#55 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-08-30 01:25 AM | Reply

Yeah, he's far worse in every way possible.

Only an idiot would think otherwise.

#56 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-30 03:23 AM | Reply

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Trump renaming Lake Ontario is something out of Saturday Night Live'

thehill.com

Sadly, he's right.

#57 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-08-30 02:54 PM | Reply

#55 | Posted by visitor_

You're a knuckle-dragging imbecile.

#58 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-30 04:12 PM | Reply

#50 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-29 09:53 AM | Reply | Flag: 100% COWARD

#59 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-30 04:13 PM | Reply

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