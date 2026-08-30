Executive Order Renaming Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

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Actually, as you know, we took something called the Gulf of Mexico. We changed it, and now it's very routinely the Gulf of America. So, if you think about it, we have a gulf and we have a lake," he said.



"Now, all we need is an ocean. So, maybe we'll have to change the name of the Atlantic and/or the Pacific. Maybe we'll change them both." ...