Midterm Elections Live Updates

"The battle for control is playing out mostly in states and districts Trump previously won by wide margins. All eyes are on Senate contests in Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Ohio and Texas.



House battlegrounds are scattered across the country.



Voters say the economy and the state of democracy are the top issues facing the country, with high costs and government corruption weighing heavily on many Americans' minds, according to the AP Voter Poll.



The poll points to a midterm electorate that is deeply unhappy with the country's direction and pessimistic about the future."



"How and why the AP calls races: The U.S. doesn't have a body that collects and releases election results. The AP fills this gap by compiling vote tallies and declaring winners in nearly 7,000 races; official certification of results typically comes weeks later.



The AP's calls are based on an analysis of vote results and other election data indicating that a winner has emerged and that no other candidate will be able to make up the difference."



AP Calls

2026 election results

Live results:

Election night



apnews.com

