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Tuesday, November 03, 2026

Midterm Elections Live Updates

First polls begin to close with control of Congress at stake

Posted by Corky at 06:55 PM | 24 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/03

Status: user

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Regardless of where you are in the US, if the polls close while you're in line, STAY IN LINE " you have the right to vote no matter how long the wait is.

Here's a detailed list of poll closing times: https://www.270towin.com/poll-closing-times/[image or embed]

" The Lincoln Project (@lincolnproject.us) 5:00 PM Nov 3, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"The battle for control is playing out mostly in states and districts Trump previously won by wide margins. All eyes are on Senate contests in Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Ohio and Texas.

House battlegrounds are scattered across the country.

Voters say the economy and the state of democracy are the top issues facing the country, with high costs and government corruption weighing heavily on many Americans' minds, according to the AP Voter Poll.

The poll points to a midterm electorate that is deeply unhappy with the country's direction and pessimistic about the future."

"How and why the AP calls races: The U.S. doesn't have a body that collects and releases election results. The AP fills this gap by compiling vote tallies and declaring winners in nearly 7,000 races; official certification of results typically comes weeks later.

The AP's calls are based on an analysis of vote results and other election data indicating that a winner has emerged and that no other candidate will be able to make up the difference."

AP Calls
2026 election results
Live results:
Election night

apnews.com

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-03 06:56 PM | Reply

Trump's supporters are abandoning him in Texas.

#2 | Posted by Tor at 2026-11-03 06:58 PM | Reply

paxton is so repugnant texas could go blue. incredible.

#3 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-11-03 07:02 PM | Reply

It's a shame he is still going to start WWIII either tonight or tomorrow.

#4 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-11-03 07:05 PM | Reply

"Maybe all those things and more. But as I write on this Sunday before the voting, it doesn't feel like it.

Ken Paxton canceled a rally over the weekend. Kansas looks like it's leaning Democratic. Haley Stevens's act of betrayal looks desperate, petty, and personal.

The House seems to be a done deal for sure. One forecaster released its final assessments of House, Senate, and gubernatorial races over the weekend. It changed a total of 64 ratings - 63 of them in favor of the Democrats."

from a good article by Michael Tomasky

"At Long Last, the Rules Apply to Donald Trump

Trump has always managed to convince just enough people to believe his reality. It finally looks like actual reality is winning."

(Michael Tomasky is the editor of The New Republic and author of five nonfiction books. His new novel, Killing Baby Hitler, was published in June by O/R Books.)

newrepublic.com

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-03 07:07 PM | Reply

"Killing Baby Hitler

In the year 2141, the planet is ruled by billionaires, democracy is a relic, the environment is collapsing, and Illinois is home to thirty-foot alligators. When a ragtag team of scientists discovers the secret to time travel, they set their sights on history's most infamous villain: baby Adolf Hitler.

The mission doesn't go quite as planned."
www.amazon.com

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-03 07:11 PM | Reply

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-03 07:07 PM | Reply

Where we at, Nate Silver 2.0?

#7 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-03 07:23 PM | Reply

These early numbers from Kentucky so not like good for the Republican. The seat likely won't flip but it's a huge underperformance compared to Trump's results in 2024, even in fo deep red counties

#8 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-11-03 07:32 PM | Reply

Ossoff called for holding his Georgia Senate seat.

#9 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-11-03 07:58 PM | Reply

#7

You are positioned firmly behind DJT's buttocks, as per usual.

#10 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-03 08:00 PM | Reply

Trump's supporters are abandoning him in Texas.
#2 | Posted by Tor at 2026-11-03 06:58 PM | Reply

I WISH> More likely: Talarico is elected but Abbott eeks out a very narrow victory. Still, I am optimisitc that enough people have finally shrugged off the MAGA kool-aid to start curbing the most corrupt administration in our nation's history.

#11 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-11-03 08:03 PM | Reply

You are positioned firmly behind DJT's buttocks, as per usual.
#10 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-03 08:00 PM | Reply | Flag:

You're sucking on Michelle's nuts.

#12 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-03 08:04 PM | Reply

Fuck off imbecile, go play tag with a freight train, you mindless slobbering trisomy bitch.

#13 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-03 08:07 PM | Reply

watch the election with DJT biographer Michael Wolff
www.youtube.com

#14 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-03 08:10 PM | Reply

LHT wishing he had Michelle's balls. Funny stuff.

How worthless does a rwing person (and I use that term loosely) have to be to get their jollies by hanging out on Yellow Dog Dem site?

It's really just self-inflicted abuse.

#15 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-03 08:13 PM | Reply

Fuck off imbecile, go play tag with a freight train, you mindless slobbering trisomy bitch.

#13 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-03 08:07 PM | Reply | Flag:

Corky would probably let you suck his nuts. He likes the short bus riders.

#16 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-03 08:15 PM | Reply

-LHT wishing he had Michelle's balls. Funny stuff

Yep, those are really big.

#17 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-03 08:16 PM | Reply

I'm not paying attention to the live results.

But I do have to wonder:
What's the Vegas over-under on
Number of lawsuits filed over the election results

I'm guessing a conservative 183 and a half.

#18 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-03 08:17 PM | Reply

LHT once had nuts, but the rumor is he traded them for a used Trump diaper.

It was signed, though, so... he's sure he got the best of the deal.

#19 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-03 08:18 PM | Reply

I'm guessing a conservative 183 and a half.

#18 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-03 08:17 PM | Reply | Flag:

We're all guessing you abandoned the Mpox testing.

#20 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-03 08:19 PM | Reply

LHT once had nuts, but the rumor is he traded them for a used Trump diaper.
It was signed, though, so... he's sure he got the best of the deal.

#19 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-03 08:18 PM | Reply | Flag:

Corky never had nuts, he hooked up with a dominate female and gave his life away.

#21 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-03 08:20 PM | Reply

Your history is fascinating. Do go on.

#22 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-03 08:21 PM | Reply

Oh, and OSSOFF is IN.

#23 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-03 08:22 PM | Reply

DJT likes having LHT's lipstick on his butt... it makes Shady jealous.

#24 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-03 08:24 PM | Reply

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