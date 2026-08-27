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Thursday, August 27, 2026

Iran Unleashed

Robert Kagan: The dominant power in the Middle East from now on will not be the U.S. or Israel but Iran.

Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 11:32 AM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Doc_Sarvis

Joined 2006/01/26
Visited 2026/08/27

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"Iran has, with American help, completely reconfigured the power structure of the Middle East and the Persian Gulf," Robert Kagan argues. The world will now "discover what Iran unleashed looks like."

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-- The Atlantic (@theatlantic.com) 3:15 AM Â· Aug 24, 2026

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"The regional adjustment has begun," writes Kagan. "Gulf rulers who once counted on an American security guarantee must now make their peace with the power that proved capable of defeating their protector."

Saudi Arabia's rejection of the U.S.- and Israel-backed Abraham Accords in favor of a strategic compact with Pakistan and Turkey hints at the shape of the future. The Abraham Accords represented the consolidation of Israeli power and influence in the region and the further containment of Iran. The Mecca pact is something else entirely. Neither Pakistan nor Turkey regards Iran as a major threat; Pakistan, like Iran, has close relations with China; Israel regards Turkey as a regional threat second only to Iran. Instead of an American-Israeli order, this will be an alignment less implacably hostile to Iran, less friendly to Israel, and more independent of the United States. The signatories also have nuclear weapons in common: Pakistan has them, and the Turks and Saudis want them.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-24 10:20 AM | Reply

"The effects will extend far beyond the Middle East," Kagan believes.

American allies in Asia and Europe can see that a relatively brief war against a second-rank power has consumed much of America's supply of the weapons needed for missile defense. They can see that the United States began a war it could not finish, exposed its partners to retaliation, and then stopped when the costs became too great. Beijing's conclusions about Taiwan, and Moscow's conclusions about Europe, may be impossible to know. But America's allies will inevitably be asking whether Washington has the weapons, stamina, and political will to sustain another major conflict. In fact, they already are.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-24 10:22 AM | Reply

As soon as I saw the title "Iran Unleashed," I immediately knew this was an Atlantic hit piece.

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-24 01:21 PM | Reply

This is some of the stupidest ---- I've ever heard.

#4 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-24 03:43 PM | Reply

I like how Liberals chirp that Iran is stronger than ever. The sadder part is that is what they want. Never mind that their military is gone as well as their economy. The miscalculation that this administration made was thinking right after the first invasion that the people of Iran would rise up and take over. It will happen but obviously will take longer than expected.

#5 | Posted by fishpaw at 2026-08-27 12:23 PM | Reply

#5

Faux history... the mistake Iranians made was believing your Cult Leader when he told them that if they rose up he would support them militarily.

He instead sat on his tiny hands as they rose up and tens of thousands of them died for nothing.

Worst President Ever... ask any Presidential Historian.

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-27 12:30 PM | Reply

#5 | Posted by fishpaw

And an American-friendly regime has been installed, the Strait of Hormuz is open, the nuclear dust has been taken, US military bases haven't been evacuated, Iran is begging for a deal, has nothing left to fire, oil prices are dropping like a rock... right?

#7 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-08-27 12:35 PM | Reply

Why does the American mainstream media continue to recycle the opinions of these devious, Israel-first analysts? Robert Kagan is a co-author of PNAC which jumpstarted all of this nonsense in the Middle East nearly 30 years ago. He was a leading supporter of the Iraqi invasion by BushCo. back in 2003.
He has not done nothing but harm American strategic interests for 30 years.

He is and always will be an Israel-first Zionist and anything he bleats should be immediately discredited when it comes to the direction of future American foreign policy in the region.

#8 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-08-27 12:46 PM | Reply

#8 That's the left, politics over country. They moaned and groaned about not getting intel ahead of time because they couldn't leak it to Iran leadership so we would get soldier's killed just so they could blame it on Trump.

#9 | Posted by fishpaw at 2026-08-27 01:07 PM | Reply

#8 That's the left, politics over country. They moaned and groaned about not getting intel ahead of time because they couldn't leak it to Iran leadership so we would get soldier's killed just so they could blame it on Trump.

#9 | Posted by fishpaw

Your cult decided to attack democracy and the consitution (and the capitol) rather than admitting they lost an election.

#10 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-08-27 01:11 PM | Reply

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