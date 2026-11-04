Democrats Take the House and Senate

Speaking of meadow muffins ...



*** Election Night LiveWire *** Blue Wave or Bust for Democrats: America Votes as Both Chambers of Congress in Flux

www.breitbart.com



Susan Collins just conceded her Senate race in Maine, ending her decades long career in the Senate. Troy Jackson is now projected as the winner in another major upset that flips another Senate seat for the Democrats.



UPDATE 11:24 p.m. ET:



NBC News just projected that Turek has won the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, and that Democrats have retaken the U.S. Senate majority.



UPDATE 11:21 p.m. ET:



Democrat Adam Hamilton has won the U.S. Senate race in Kansas, defeating Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS)"the first time in 94 years a Democrat has won a U.S. Senate race in that state"per projections from CNN, NBC News, and Decision Desk HQ among others. The Democrats, barring any crazy developments in blue states yet to be called, will have retaken the U.S. Senate majority tonight as well.



UPDATE 11:17 p.m. ET:



Iowa's governor's mansion has flipped to Democrat Rob Sand, as Republican Zach Lahn lost his bid to hold the seat for Republicans. Meanwhile, in the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Josh Turek is leading Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) and is favored to win but the race has not yet been called.



UPDATE 11:10 p.m. ET:



NBC News just projected that Husted has lost to former Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), meaning Democrats are almost certainly retaking the U.S. Senate"they have already flipped four seats, and are favored in several of the remaining races like Maine, Kansas, Michigan, and probably Alaska where the polls are still open.



UPDATE 11:07 p.m. ET:



Democrat Gina Hinojosa won the governor's mansion in Texas and longtime Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has conceded the race. This is an astounding political shift, seeing Texas go blue for the first time in decades.



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