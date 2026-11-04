Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Wednesday, November 04, 2026

Democrats Take the House and Senate

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries will be the House Speaker. With the South Carolina Senate seat being lost by the Republicans, a 55-seat majority is in reach.

Posted by retort at 12:05 AM | 31 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Democrats Take the House and Senate (31 comments) ...

Texas Turns Blue (3 comments) ...

$1.4 Billion in Dark Money (1 comments) ...

Don't Boo, Vote! (99 comments) ...

Wil Wheaton Tells Stephen Miller to Keep Patrick Stewart's Name Out of His 'Nazi Mouth' (6 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

In a surprising upset, Democrat Zach Dembo beat Republican Ralph Alvarado to give Democrats their first U.S. House seat flip on election night. www.lpm.org/news/2026-11 ... [image or embed]

-- Louisville Public Media (@lpm.org) 9:58 PM Nov 3, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

:-)

#1 | Posted by A_Friend at 2026-11-03 10:16 PM | Reply

It's a start...

#2 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-11-03 10:33 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#2

yes. a long way to go....

#3 | Posted by South_American at 2026-11-03 10:34 PM | Reply

WAY PAST TIME TO HOLD THE MIOST CORRUPT ADMINISTRATION IN HISTORY ACCOUNTABLE

#4 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-11-03 10:34 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

feet to the fire time...

"Our promise to the country in the new Congress is that, beginning on Day 1, we're going to hold the crooks accountable," Jeffries said heading into the elections.

#5 | Posted by South_American at 2026-11-03 10:35 PM | Reply

This does not bode well.

(for the Trump corrupt administration)

But if the Senate follows, well, OK, game on ...

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-03 10:43 PM | Reply

This will save a lot of money not having to send out all those $5,000 cheques.

#7 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-03 10:48 PM | Reply

7

Evidence that nobody took that seriously.

#8 | Posted by eberly at 2026-11-03 10:55 PM | Reply

I'm digging it. Still a lot of votes to count, but I like where it's heading.

#9 | Posted by cbob at 2026-11-03 10:56 PM | Reply

Evidence that nobody took that seriously.

Fair point.

#10 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-03 10:56 PM | Reply

@#9 ... Still a lot of votes to count, but I like where it's heading. ...

Agreed.

Not just votes to count, but results of those counts that must be certified.

#11 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-03 10:58 PM | Reply

Mr. Trump told The New York Times in an interview that he was "absolutely willing to accept those results" and was prepared to work with Democrats. "We'll, you know, look forward to working with them," he said. "We'll probably work something out."

Heeeeeee..... I would hope the Dems are pondering more along the lines of oh... I don't know... bread and water?...

#12 | Posted by South_American at 2026-11-03 11:06 PM | Reply

A couple of headlines I find interesting ...

Democrats Projected to Gain Control of the House
www.newsmax.com

... and ...

OK, I wanted to post another headline from NewsMax, but connections to the site seem to be having issues ...
The connection was reset

Firefox can't connect to the server at www.newsmax.com



#13 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-03 11:08 PM | Reply

OK, connections to newsmax.com look to be back ...

Now, where was I?

Oh yeah ...

Trump Reacts to GOP Losses: I Wasn't on Ballot
www.newsmax.com

But didn't Pres Trump tell everyone to vote as if he were on the ballot?


#14 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-03 11:13 PM | Reply

While I was visiting NewsMax, I also saw this ...

Dem Hamilton Ends 94-Year GOP Senate Grip on Kansas
www.newsmax.com

#15 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-03 11:15 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

MAGA'ts just lost the senate too. Blue tsunami indeed!

#16 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-11-03 11:41 PM | Reply

Blue tsunami indeed!

#16 | POSTED BY A_MONSON

And a little brown down around the Rio Grande.

#17 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-03 11:48 PM | Reply

But if the Senate follows, well, OK, game on ...

#6 | POSTED BY LAMPLIGHTER

It's game on baby!

America is back!

#18 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-03 11:50 PM | Reply

@#16 ... MAGA'ts just lost the senate too. ...

Woof ...

Newsmax Projects Dems Win Senate, Sweep Congress
www.newsmax.com

... Newsmax projected Tuesday night that Democrats have won control of the U.S. Senate, completing a congressional sweep after the network earlier projected Democrats would capture the House in a major setback for President Donald Trump and his Republican allies.

The projected Senate takeover came as Democrats notched victories in several Republican strongholds, amid voter frustration over the economy, rising prices, the war in Iran and declining approval ratings for Trump.

The Senate projection followed a series of Democrat victories in closely watched races, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Ohio.

In North Carolina, former Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper defeated Trump-backed Republican Michael Whatley, flipping a seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Thom Tillis.

In Texas, Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, delivering a major upset in a state that has not elected a Democrat to statewide office in more than three decades, according to The Associated Press. ...


#19 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-03 11:52 PM | Reply

My guess is that the MAGA blogosphere may be a bit active his night.

#20 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-03 11:54 PM | Reply

Trump begins political punditry blame game, calling Greg Abbott a "RINO"
www.cbsnews.com

#21 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-03 11:56 PM | Reply

Ken Paxton congratulates James Talarico, calling it a "difficult" night for Republicans
www.cbsnews.com

Good that Mr Paxton had the decency to congratulate his opponent for winning.



#22 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-03 11:59 PM | Reply

The Senate, not the House ...

Josh Turek wins Iowa 2026 Senate election, CBS News projects, flipping seat for Democrats
www.cbsnews.com


Iowa?


#23 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-04 12:03 AM | Reply

Adam Hamilton wins Kansas 2026 Senate election, CBS News projects, flipping seat for Democrats
www.cbsnews.com

Kansas?

#24 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-04 12:05 AM | Reply

South Carolina was a shocker for me.

#25 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-04 12:08 AM | Reply

@#25

For me, the shocker is (are) Iowa and Kansas.

e.g. ...

For the article linked in #23 ...

... Once a swing state, Iowa hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate since 2008, and Mr. Trump won the state by 13 points in 2024. ...


And also from the article linked in #24 ...

... Democratic Reverend Adam Hamilton defeated GOP Sen. Roger Marshall in the Kansas Senate race, CBS News projects, unseating the incumbent in a major upset that comes as the state hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate in nearly a century. ...


#26 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-04 12:17 AM | Reply

My current view is that Pres Trump's personal lawyers (a.k.a., the DoJ) may be having some tasks ahead of them as they might be instructed to counter these election results.

Time will tell. Whether Pres Trump accepts the results that go against his ego, or if he throws a 2-year-old temper tantrum.



#27 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-04 12:22 AM | Reply

Holy friggin' pasture pastries, Batman ...

I had suspected that the Democrats would do well in this mid-term election cycle.

But, Iowa? Kansas?

Holy friggin' meadow muffins.

This is not a typical thing.

#28 | Posted by lamplighter at 2026-11-04 12:28 AM | Reply

Speaking of meadow muffins ...

*** Election Night LiveWire *** Blue Wave or Bust for Democrats: America Votes as Both Chambers of Congress in Flux
www.breitbart.com

...
UPDATE 12:19 p.m. ET:

Susan Collins just conceded her Senate race in Maine, ending her decades long career in the Senate. Troy Jackson is now projected as the winner in another major upset that flips another Senate seat for the Democrats.

UPDATE 11:24 p.m. ET:

NBC News just projected that Turek has won the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, and that Democrats have retaken the U.S. Senate majority.

UPDATE 11:21 p.m. ET:

Democrat Adam Hamilton has won the U.S. Senate race in Kansas, defeating Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS)"the first time in 94 years a Democrat has won a U.S. Senate race in that state"per projections from CNN, NBC News, and Decision Desk HQ among others. The Democrats, barring any crazy developments in blue states yet to be called, will have retaken the U.S. Senate majority tonight as well.

UPDATE 11:17 p.m. ET:

Iowa's governor's mansion has flipped to Democrat Rob Sand, as Republican Zach Lahn lost his bid to hold the seat for Republicans. Meanwhile, in the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Josh Turek is leading Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) and is favored to win but the race has not yet been called.

UPDATE 11:10 p.m. ET:

NBC News just projected that Husted has lost to former Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), meaning Democrats are almost certainly retaking the U.S. Senate"they have already flipped four seats, and are favored in several of the remaining races like Maine, Kansas, Michigan, and probably Alaska where the polls are still open.

UPDATE 11:07 p.m. ET:

Democrat Gina Hinojosa won the governor's mansion in Texas and longtime Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has conceded the race. This is an astounding political shift, seeing Texas go blue for the first time in decades.

...


#29 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-04 12:41 AM | Reply

Throw the child raping asshole in prison.

#30 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-04 12:52 AM | Reply

@#30 ... Throw the child raping asshole in prison. ...

Unfortunately, Chief Justice Roberts seems to have taken his current SCOTUS towards providing immunity for Pres Trump's actions.

#31 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-04 01:07 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort