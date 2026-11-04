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Wednesday, November 04, 2026

Hey Republicans, This Is What a Mandate Actually Looks Like

Paige Masten: It didn't matter to them that President Donald Trump failed to win 50% of the national popular vote, or that he just barely surpassed that margin in North Carolina. They deemed it a mandate nonetheless ...

Posted by qcp at 11:30 AM | 20 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/11/04

Status: user

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sean hannity, who said trump's 2024 margin of victory of 1.5% was a mandate, issues the proclamation that the democrats will overreach and do not have a mandate despite the blue tsunami of course

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-- Oliver Willis (@owillis.bsky.social) 9:16 PM Â· Nov 3, 2026

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More: Promises to improve the cost of living, protect Medicaid, deport only "the worst of the worst" and end foreign conflicts were not kept. Instead, masked federal agents terrorized our cities and killed innocent people, millions of Americans have lost health care coverage, and tariffs coupled with a needless war have made our economy worse.

Now, a historic Election Night has shown just how much they overplayed their hand. Even before midnight, it was clear that the midterms were a bloodbath for Republicans everywhere " an overwhelming repudiation of Trump and the party who has explicitly and implicitly supported him along the way. It was a blue tsunami, beyond Democrats' wildest dreams and Republicans' worst nightmares.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-11-04 09:28 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

deport only "the worst of the worst"

Well to Baby Himmler anyone darker than white cieling white paint is the worst of the worst.

That evil f**king nazi needs jail time for what he has done.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-04 09:37 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

I don't think it's a mandate for many of the lefts policies, but it is actually a rebuke of Donald Trump. The problem is they'll take it as a mandate and go nuts like the republicans did when they interpreted it as a mandate.

These elections aren't mandates, we keep electing the opposite of what's in office at the moment because neither R's or D's can behave like adults once they're in office.

#3 | Posted by kwrx25 at 2026-11-04 10:16 AM | Reply | Funny: 5

I don't think it's a mandate for many of the lefts policies ...

And I think you should call 1-800-Whaaa!

The Dems now control the House and the Senate.

The Dems get to set the agenda now. Guess whose policies they will now be discussing and putting forward to vote on.

Those leftist policies that you are so terrified of.

Have a wonderfully blue day.

#4 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-04 10:49 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

These elections aren't mandates ...

But Dear Leader loves Man dates. And Man arses too!

#5 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-04 11:26 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Trump did build a wall in TX. A BIG BLUE WALL in the Rio Grande Valley.

Talarico flipped one district Trump won in 2024 by 72 points!

About Trump's arch:


#6 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-04 12:18 PM | Reply

Now, let's see if "leadership" can get anything useful accomplished.
No bets.

#7 | Posted by morris at 2026-11-04 01:17 PM | Reply

Marc Elias deserves a huge shoutout for the bluenami.

#8 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-04 01:48 PM | Reply

Sean Hannity is a fat, bloated pedophile loving joke.

#9 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-04 02:30 PM | Reply

#3 | Posted by kwrx25

You're a fucking joke, sonny. Go fuck off.

#10 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-04 02:31 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

My theory is Americans got sick of Open Contempt for Rule of Law.

This Shellacking was too widespread and diffuse across every state to be explained easily by the Usual bread and butter issues.

It points in my opinion to deep outrage about Aggressive War, War Crimes, and ICE Abuses. CONGRESS Enabled Deep Criminality by the Executive abetted by the SCOTUS.

This is the reason in my opinion.

The Statehouse Tsunami was also driven by exasperation with Supermajorities Comtemptuous of Citizens basic Rights.

Not the Usual things that motivate voters.

Americans have shown real Backbone.

#11 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-11-04 03:57 PM | Reply

In a Parliamentary System Lewser would be Gone IMMEDIATELY.

#12 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-11-04 03:58 PM | Reply

Trump has been governing like someone who doesn't care about the midterm elections at all.

He doesn't care about the future of the country.

He cares about:

1. Getting richer
2. Putting his name on stuff
3. Keeping the epstein files hidden
4. Staying out of jail

End of list.

The supreme court already told him he can't go to jail, so he was free to do #1 as much as he wanted.
And the iran war was part of his effort for #3.

The next dem president should demolish his ballroom or turn it into THE MUSEUM OF FASCISM that teaches the steps that led to america making this giant mistake.

#13 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-11-04 04:11 PM | Reply

I remember fascism. It came to America wrapped in scrubs carrying a vaxx that didn't work. His name was Fauci.

#14 | Posted by THEBULL at 2026-11-04 04:21 PM | Reply

"a vaxx that didn't work"

Thanks for admitting you'd flunk a Virology 101 midterm.

#15 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-11-04 04:25 PM | Reply

How many times did you get COVID, thebull?

#16 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-11-04 04:31 PM | Reply

Mandate?

Heck.. This is a level 1 BFD!

#17 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-04 04:38 PM | Reply

The next dem president should demolish his ballroom or turn it into THE MUSEUM OF FASCISM that teaches the steps that led to america making this giant mistake.

#13 | Posted by SpeakSoftly

Just tear the chintzy thing down. Same with that stupid arch.

Rebuild the East Wing and the Rose Garden.

Let sane people deal with the reflecting pool.

Anything Trump splattered his name on, anything at all, rename in favor of a Medal of Honor Winner. One who didn't come home.

#18 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-04 04:42 PM | Reply

My theory is Americans got sick of Open Contempt for Rule of Law.

My theory is that , "You can always count on Americans to do the right thing, after they've tried everything else."

#19 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-04 04:42 PM | Reply

This is also what a "Delicious Irony" looks like.

#20 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-04 04:43 PM | Reply

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