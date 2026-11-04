Hey Republicans, This Is What a Mandate Actually Looks Like

More: Promises to improve the cost of living, protect Medicaid, deport only "the worst of the worst" and end foreign conflicts were not kept. Instead, masked federal agents terrorized our cities and killed innocent people, millions of Americans have lost health care coverage, and tariffs coupled with a needless war have made our economy worse.



Now, a historic Election Night has shown just how much they overplayed their hand. Even before midnight, it was clear that the midterms were a bloodbath for Republicans everywhere " an overwhelming repudiation of Trump and the party who has explicitly and implicitly supported him along the way. It was a blue tsunami, beyond Democrats' wildest dreams and Republicans' worst nightmares.

